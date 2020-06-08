13 Reasons Why Season 5? This Video Could Give a Hint on Whether Netflix Will End or Renew the Show

With the recent release of the fourth season of Jay Asher's bestselling book adaptation 13 Reasons Why, both fans and critics of the series begin to wonder the possibility of a fifth season. Originally, the story was about Hannah Baker, a Liberty High School girl who left behind thirteen cassette tapes to thirteen individuals who have indirectly caused her death.

The more Netflix added seasons to the series, the more complex the plot became. To understand whether or not a fifth season might be released, it is important to address the plot of each season and how it can progress further if Netflix decides to renew it.

13 Reasons Why Overview

Season One highlights the thirteen people who have played their part in causing her untimely and gruesome demise. The second season focuses on the events that happened after her death with every one of the tape recipients being brought to trial.

Since the actress who played Hannah Baker left the show, the third season puts the spotlight on Bryce Walker, his path to redemption, and how he was eventually murdered. Whilst the latest season focuses on how everyone involved is trying to hide the secret from some of their classmates who are eager to get the truth out.

The End of the Journey

Netflix has a habit of canceling TV shows if it fails to hit the target amount of viewers failing to give closure. But not 13 Reasons Why as the executive producers decided that it was high time to bring the gang's story to a close (with one last heartbreaking twist). You can see and feel the love these characters have each other during the final table read of the series on their official Twitter page.





Brian Yorkey, one of the show's creators explained that it was appropriate for the story to end at graduation, an event of great significance in a highschooler's life. Surprisingly, the cast members agree to the idea.

Read Also: Netflix's '13 Reasons Why' Slammed By Experts For Glorifying Suicide; A Darker Season 2 Theory Revealed

When Season 5 Could Happen

Should Netflix decide to renew the TV series for a different story to tell, you can expect that it won't be any time soon. With the coronavirus pandemic not going away for quite a long while, there are almost no TV shows being filmed.

It's not too late to consider the possibility of bringing back the original gang for a fifth season. But the show's creators and writers would have to take serious consideration of how everyone seems to be on different paths in college. Or, another way for the franchise to live on is to create a spinoff that would be based on the new generation of Liberty High students that would tackle not only mental health issues but deeper issues such as racism.

Read Also: Netflix Plans On Renewing '13 Reasons Why' Amid Critical Controversies; Actor Dylan Minette Sees Himself Through His Character

TAG 13 Reasons Why Season 5

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.