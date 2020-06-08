Trending News

[Rumor] Elon Musk's Visit to the UK Might Mean that the Next Tesla Gigafactory Could Be in England

By Urian , Jun 08, 2020 06:33 AM EDT

A recent article by  The Next Web pointed out that a starting Tesla rumor actually had a notable amount of truth attached to them. Tesla, right now, does seem like they are planning to potentially build a massive Gigafactory over in England, UK.

Just last week, the industry magazine called Property Week made a statement saying the UK government along with Tesla were scouting for a 4 million square foot location for them to be able to build a new electric vehicle factory.

Elon Musk flight

According to a report from The Times that just recently surfaced and its match with Elon's flight schedule, it seems like the SpaceX and Tesla CEO is bouncing around making quick visits to scout locations just last week.

Musk also reportedly flew all the way to the UK aboard his private jet, which had already landed at Luton located north of London. Musk had spent only 19 hours on the ground before taking off again.

The internet sleuths started to track the billionaire's flight paths as the private jet made the whole transatlantic crossing just shortly after the Tesla CEO had announced on Twitter that he was going to take a break from you guessed it, also from Twitter.

There is still no official confirmation as to what locations are being scouted by Musk, but the report still suggests that he visited somewhere southwest of England in order to take a look at a wide 650-acre site located just outside of Bristol.

Read also: Tesla Model 3 Now Reigns as the Top-Selling Car in California After Beating the Honda Civic 

Possible factory in Europe

The location previously used to be the home of a factory that was used by an older aerospace firm known as BAE Systems. If Tesla decides to settle on this particular site, it could still build one of the largest buildings in all of England.

It is also important to note that according to The Next Web, everything is still a speculation and there has not yet been any official confirmation from Elon Musk himself regarding whether or not there will be a Tesla Gigafactory in England.

Musk also previously vetoed the UK as a great potential site for a huge Gigafactory, saying that Brexit actually made things a bit too risky. Instead, the company then opted for a site located in Germany for it to serve as its strong European manufacturing arm.

Sometime earlier this year, the EV company then broke ground on its next Gigafactory located in Germany.

UK wants to shift to electronic vehicles

The UK has announced its plans to shift towards electric vehicles by the year 2035 and is now beginning the transition by offering cash incentives to those who decide to make that switch.

This could also support the rumor that Elon Musk is planning to set up a Gigafactory in England in order to strengthen Tesla's reach in the European market.

Read Also: UK Plans to Pay Drivers About $8,000 to Switch from Combustion Cars to Electronic Vehicles: Tesla, Jaguar, and Mini Will Benefit in 2035

TAG elon musk, tesla, UK

Related Articles

Have you ever wondered how all the spacecraft made by Elon Musk's space company SpaceX worked? a recent video uploaded on Youtube shared details on how the prominent space company's spacecraft, from Falcon 1 to Falcon 9 work.

[VIDEO] SpaceX Secrets Revealed: This Is How Elon Musk's SpaceX Spacecraft Works

Have you ever wondered how all the spacecraft made by Elon Musk's space company SpaceX worked? a recent video uploaded on Youtube shared details on how the prominent space company's spacecraft, from Falcon 1 to Falcon 9 work.
A post on Linkedin by a certain Janelisse Morales Gonzalez revealed the story of a young dreamer who did not give up no matter what, even being bullied by her own professor. The post was uploaded on June 2 and has quickly generated thousands of views.

Bullied Dreamer is Now a NASA Intern After Being Told Her Ethnicity and Gender Made Her Dream "Impossible"

A post on Linkedin by a certain Janelisse Morales Gonzalez revealed the story of a young dreamer who did not give up no matter what, even being bullied by her own professor. The post was uploaded on June 2 and has quickly generated thousands of views.
Toyota Motor Corp. has recently started selling its very first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in Japan as it now looks to commit more of the company's resources towards the electric vehicle market. Is the car worth the price?

Toyota's Electric RAV4 Now Sells in Japan for over $42,000: Worth it or not?

Toyota Motor Corp. has recently started selling its very first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in Japan as it now looks to commit more of the company's resources towards the electric vehicle market. Is the car worth the price?
Come 2035, the UK plans to heavily switch towards the use of electronic vehicles. Tesla, Jaguar, and Mini are a few to heavily benefit.This might be quite challenging if there isn't a competent EV market when the time comes.

UK Might Pay Their Drivers to Switch from Combustion Cars to Electronic Vehicles: Win-Win for Companies Like Tesla?

Come 2035, the UK plans to heavily switch towards the use of electronic vehicles. Tesla, Jaguar, and Mini are a few to heavily benefit.This might be quite challenging if there isn't a competent EV market when the time comes.
You may think that the recent success of Elon Musk with SpaceX by sending two human astronauts into space was enough to make him take a vacation, but it seems like the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla is in no way finished with his accomplishments. Elon Musk's Tesla Model X finally runs through The Boring Company's tunnel. Watch it here!

[Video] Watch Elon Musk's Tesla Model X Run Through The Boring Company's Tunnel: The Future of Transportation Could be Months Away!

You may think that the recent success of Elon Musk with SpaceX by sending two human astronauts into space was enough to make him take a vacation, but it seems like the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla is in no way finished with his accomplishments. Elon Musk's Tesla Model X finally runs through The Boring Company's tunnel. Watch it here!
A recent 3D concept comparison has been uploaded to Twitter showcasing both the Crew Dragon and the Starship's size. Guess what, Elon Musk himself liked the post! Could this be a sign of approval?

3D Concept Comparison Between Crew Dragon and Starship Size Approved by Elon Musk?

A recent 3D concept comparison has been uploaded to Twitter showcasing both the Crew Dragon and the Starship's size. Guess what, Elon Musk himself liked the post! Could this be a sign of approval?
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

How to Check IMDB Ratings when Picking Out What to Watch on Netflix

Finally, there's a way to get legitimate IMDB reviews on Netflix! Here's how to do it!

SCIENCE

[VIDEO] SpaceX Secrets Revealed: This Is How Elon Musk's SpaceX Spacecraft Works

Have you ever wondered how all the spacecraft made by Elon Musk's space company SpaceX worked? a recent video uploaded on Youtube shared details on how the prominent space company's spacecraft, from Falcon 1 to Falcon 9 work.

GAMES

[Leak] The Classic Brothers In Arms Franchise Is Coming Back?

The classic franchise Brothers in Arms has had numerous leaks and rumors talking about its return. But now there has been enough that has come out to confirm that it most likely is coming back.

TECH

How to Check IMDB Ratings when Picking Out What to Watch on Netflix

Finally, there's a way to get legitimate IMDB reviews on Netflix! Here's how to do it!
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3D Concept Uploaded to Twitter Compares Crew Dragon and Starship Size: Did Elon Musk Approve?

3D Concept Comparison Between Crew Dragon and Starship Size Approved by Elon Musk?

Protest at Washington D.C.

Could The Police Be Remotely Shutting Down Protestors' Phones?

Fortnite official art

Fortnite Secret Pro Tip: Proximity Mine + Remote Explosive = Drone

George Floyd memorial wall

The GoFundMe Campaign For George Floyd Is The Most Donated To Campaign On The Fundraising Platform

Overcooked in-game screenshot

How To Get Overcooked For Free And Beginner Tips To Become The Best Cook In The Game

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

Real Time Analytics