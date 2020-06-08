Games
Valorant Guide: Tips On How To Win With Each Character
Riot Games officially released Valorant a few days ago. Valorant is the newest tactical multiplayer FPS that combines the gunplay of Counter-Strike with the abilities of Overwatch. The game is no different from most modern shooters where the agents have their ideals, dreams, and stories for fighting each other.
Understanding what each agent can do and how they work is vital knowledge to win. There are more than a handful of characters in Valorant with more planned to be added. Here are some tips for Valorant's roster of eleven agents that can help you win your games once you understand them.
Phoenix
You can scare your enemies out from corners using Hot Hands, but prepare when they try running away and catch them.
If you want to improve your offense and defense, learn how to curve with Blaze. An example of good use of Blaze offensively is when you enter a bombsite and use the wall of fire to break the line of vision of the enemies so your team can advance. An example of good use of Blaze defensively is using it to stop your enemies from advancing by using the wall of fire, which you can use to heal up while you can.
Jett
If you want to put some smokes up farther ahead, you can use Updraft and Cloudburst together to launch yourself to higher ground while you're concealing yourself.
You can maximize the effectiveness of Cloudburst by curving the flight path of your Cloudburst smokes. You can carve them by holding the C key and then flicking your crosshair to the direction you want it to go.
Viper
Watch your fuel when using your abilities which use fuel up. You can use Toxic Screen and Poison Cloud at the same time, but it uses up fuel faster.
Poison Cloud is a reusable ability. To reuse it, pick up the canister before it fully depletes itself.
Sova
Try not to shoot Shock Bolts near your teammates since they damage both enemies and allies. What you should do instead is to ricochet your arrows so that it hits enemies behind cover or hiding around corners.
Ensure that you shoot your Recon Bolt somewhere an enemy smoke can't reach. Enemies can use well-placed smokes to hide from the Recon Bolt's tracking.
Cypher
When placing the Spycam, try to place it somewhere high near the bombsite you want to watch over, while hiding it from plain sight. This positioning lets you check the bombsite while you're defending somewhere else.
If you combine the Cyber Cage and Trapwire and stay nearby, you can react quicker to approaching enemies. The two abilities will give you more time to take down a slowed-down enemy before you can be seriously damaged.
Read Also: How to Rank in Valorant and Other Top FAQs Answered!
Brimstone
When the round starts, place the Stim Beacon down so that your team receives a higher rate of fire and they'll be able to quickly take down a few enemies. Be careful where you put the Stim Beacon down though since enemies can benefit from it as well.
You can use Sky Smoke as a way to block off entire sections of a bombsite when you take them or retake them. It will be more challenging for the enemies to spot you and it will make it easier for you to clear out the bombsite.
Sage
When the round starts, don't waste the Barrier Orb. You have to find out the rough plan of where the enemy intends to go.
Work with your team to make the Slow Orb more effective by combining it with another ability from someone else, for example, a poison cloud or incendiary cloud.
Omen
If you're caught by a sniper in an open area, using Shadow Walk can save you.
Paranoia can blind an enemy around a corner, which will give you an easy takedown.
Breach
Breach's abilities are for helping your team. Some of them can damage your allies if they're too close. You can see Ability Indicators on the minimap so you can place your abilities with perfect accuracy.
If you're playing as Breach on Bind, you can help your team get through the teleporter safely using Fault Line.
Raze
Blast Pack does deal damage but using it to propel yourself to higher ground is better. Surprising enemies from above will damage your opponents more most of the time.
The Showstopper is loud, so only use it when the enemy has no means of escaping it.
Reyna
Leer can help you get around corners and into bombsites, which you should use if you know an enemy is on the other side. If there is an enemy, experiment using the ethereal eye and sending it to them, but prepare to attack them as soon as possible afterward. It can give you a couple of extra seconds since enemies can shoot the ethereal eye down, so make each of your shots count.
Deciding if you should hide or heal needs you to have great tactical awareness and decision making. If your HP is severely lowered and you can stay connected to your orb while staying at a safe place, you should use Devour. Keep your senses aware since enemies can sneak around towards you while you're healing.
Read Also: Shroud: Going Pro With Ranked Valorant and CS:GO Is a Bad Practice and Should Only Be Done for Fun
Related Articles
Shroud: Going Pro With Ranked Valorant and Cs:Go Is a Bad Practice
Former Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) professional player Michael Grzesiek or his pen name, Shroud, stated that mixer players of Riot Games do not understand the difference between going professional and playing a game at the top level.
Fortnite Secret Pro Tip: Proximity Mine + Remote Explosive = Drone
You can make a poor man's drone in Fortnite by combining a proximity mine and remote explosive. But how exactly do you make one?
Want To Get Into League Of Legends But Don't Know How? Here's Some Tips For You!
League of Legends is a popular MOBA game, but is it easy to get into? If you want to get into it, here are some tips for you to follow so you can get good at the game quickly!
Final Fantasy XV Guide: How To Get The Best Weapons For Each Class In The Game
Get the best weapons in Square Enix's Final Fantasy XV with this handy guide on where to find them all!
Pokemon Sun And Moon Guide: How To Make The Best Team With Some Of The Most Powerful Lineups
Create the most powerful team with these unique and threatening lineups in the Pokemon franchise to dominate your Sun and Moon journey
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
How Does Ransomware Work and How to Prevent It?
According to the Data Breach Report of Verizon, ransomware is one of the most frequent malware attacks behind the C2 (command and control) attacks. It's also been found that most of the malware and ransomware attacks are carried out through email.
SCIENCE
[VIDEO] SpaceX Secrets Revealed: This Is How Elon Musk's SpaceX Spacecraft Works
Have you ever wondered how all the spacecraft made by Elon Musk's space company SpaceX worked? a recent video uploaded on Youtube shared details on how the prominent space company's spacecraft, from Falcon 1 to Falcon 9 work.
GAMES
Valorant Guide: Tips On How To Win With Each Character
Valorant was officially released a few days ago and people are getting better at it. Catch up to the pros and get better by reading these tips on how you can win with each character!