The Limited Edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One Has A Hidden Message On It: What Does It Say?
Fans of Cyberpunk 2077 have started receiving their limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Ones, and one of the fans that received their Xbox One has found a sort of hidden message on it
A Reddit user that goes by the name Eversmans037 was examining their new limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One when he found some writing scribbled onto his fresh console. He was understandably intrigued, and that is how his quest to decipher it began.
Just received the limited Xbox bundle (which as many of you Saïd is awesome ) and stumbled upon this... from r/cyberpunkgame
In one of the corners on the back of the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One, the small writing says, "Uniform Victor Mike Echo", which if you didn't know are words from the NATO phonetic alphabet.
What Does The Hidden Message Mean?
The NATO phonetic alphabet can be easily translated as the only step you have to take to translate it is by only looking at the first letter of the words. If you translate what the writing says on the back of the console, it spells out "UV ME".
Soon enough, Reddit user Eversmans037 decoded the message and found a UV light and used it to light up the back of the console where the message is located.
What he found was a heartwarming message from CD Projekt Red, the people behind Cyberpunk 2077 as well as the popular Witcher series.
The message started by saying "Many Languages" then "One Message", and to the right of it was a continuation that was "Thank You" in a variety of languages. At the end of the message was "CD Projekt Red - Xbox".
The secret message is a sweet easter egg left by the developers and if you want to see a video of it, you can watch this video by YouTuber RevTheGame:
If you want one of these limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Ones, they are unfortunately sold out. You shouldn't buy it off scalpers, though, since they'll be marking the price up higher than normal and making it unnecessarily expensive.
It's Common To See Hidden Messages With Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077's marketing has always had hidden messages, easter eggs, as well as intriguing details. So if you look at marketing material for Cyberpunk 2077, there's probably something hidden in it.
The most prominent of Cyberpunk 2077's hidden messages was during the Microsoft E3 presentation in 2018. There was a similarly heartwarming but longer message hidden at the end of the trailer. Codes for the Witcher 3 with DLC were also hidden, which people found and redeemed quickly.
The release date for Cyberpunk 2077 is on September 17 this year. It will be released on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and in the future, it will also be released on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.
