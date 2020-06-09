[VIDEO] BTS Army is Treated to an Unseen Baby Shark Carpool Karaoke Remix Clip From James Corden

They say blessings will come a thousandfold for generous people. And people are right. In light of the ongoing protests to bring justice for African-American native George Floyd, donations have found its way to organizations that are bent on preserving the rights of the ordinary human being, espcially towards black people.

One of them is the human rights movement, Black Lives Matter, which was founded on July 13, 2013 by Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi that promotes non-violence and combats systemic racism towards the African-American community.

A number of celebrities have already donated to the cause. Michael Jordan, the biggest name in basketball history has pledged over $100 million to the Black Lives Matter movement over the next ten years while The Weeknd donated over half a million to the cause.

BTS and its Army give back to the African-American community

Even the internationally renowned Korean boy band BTS has donated around $1 million to support the movement in America. 24 hours after they made the donation, the official fan group BTS Army gathered up as much as they can to match their $1 million-dollar donation. After a few days, the group managed to raise just as much as BTS.

The $1 million that was raised by the BTS Army was utilized as bail money for those who were unjustly arrested for protesting against police brutality, other black-led advocacy organizations (such as Reclaim the Block, Black Visions Collective, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Movement for Black Lives, Brave Space Alliance, Black AIDS Institute, Black LGBTQIA+ Migrant Project, ColorofChange) campaigning against injustice and in support the physical and mental health of the black community according to the statement the group posted.

In a tweet posted by the BTS Army, their spokeperson said that the movement isn't something that has a time limit, rather it is a belief everyone needs to carry in their everyday lives. "We stand in solidarity with black ARMY. They're an important part of our family. And we stand with black people everywhere. Your voices deserve to be heard."

James Corden treats fans to a special unseen Carpool Karaoke clip

As a show of thanks to the BTS Army, James Corden, the host of the Late Late Night Show aired an unseen clip of Carpool Karaoke with him and BTS jamming along to the Baby Shark x Lil Jon remix.

In the clip, James thanked the boy band and the fan group saying how they made Papa Mochi (him) very proud.

James not only praised the BTS fans, but also other Korean fan groups from BLACKPINK and NCT for spamming #AllLivesMatter and #WhiteLivesMatter hashtags to wash out the hate as he jokingly said: 'You just know that there's some angry guy out there trying to be racist, but now he just can't stop dancing to Boy With Luv.

He also joked on how the BTS Army would be a better choice to ask for support whilst President Trump continues to threaten the people with military force.

