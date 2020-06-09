Tech

Google Chrome Incognito User? You May be Eligible for a $5000 Payout: Here's How

By Casey Q. , Jun 09, 2020 07:20 AM EDT

A class-action lawsuit has been filed by Boies Schiller Flexner law firm against Google for $5 billion, Mirror Online reported.  At least a million Google Chrome Incognito mode users from June 2016 are entitled to receive $5000 each should the lawyers of the firm win.   

Google is one of the companies next in line for allegedly gathering users' data in its Incognito Mode, a feature that does not save your history or your data which is in violation of the federal wiretap law and the California Invasion of Privacy Act.  

Analyzing the Lawsuit

Chasom Brown, Maria Nguyen and William Byatt are the individuals who filed the lawsuit separately on behalf of all those Google subscribers whose data was illegally exploited by Google from June 1, 2016 onward. Furthermore, they stated that consumers' data will always be vulnerable no matter what safeguards they use. 

The individuals claimed that Google was able to accomplish this feat using their other programs like Google Analytics, Google Ad Manager and many more built-in applications. Meaning Google knows what you searched for, knows where you live through the use of your I.P. address, and what computer or laptop you are using. 

Not just that, this also means that Google knows who your friends are, what your hobbies are, what you want to watch on Netflix, what you want to shop, etc...

Read Also: Google Chrome Compromised! Engineers Reveal that 70% of Security Vulnerability Could be Caused by "Unsafe" Code C and C++

The aforementioned act prohibits the intentional gathering of data be it oral or written through using a safe device. 

Google's Side of the Coin

If you look into the terms and conditions of using Google's Incognito Mode, you'll find out that downloads and bookmarks will remain saved. However, the browsing history, cookies, site data and data from forms won't.

According to a spokesperson from Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda, he mentioned that the company would defend itself vigorously against these falsified claims. He added that every time a new incognito tab is open, the sites you browse may collect data. 

This should serve as an eye-opener to everyone out there if they think that the Internet is still a safe place. 

Data privacy has been an issue ever since the birth of the Internet and social media sites such as Google, Facebook, Twitter, and many others. More than we would like to admit, no one really reads the Terms and Conditions of using social media sites as they are often lengthy to read. 

Humanity lives in an age where data is more important than anything. Tech media companies ensure the public that their data is confidential and secure. Just as Internet browsers make life easier to search and browse whatever content we want, the tech media giants fail to inform us that they are watching us and exploiting our data as well. 

Read Also: Chimera is Google's New Contender In Simplifying Game Development By Reducing The Amount Of Work For Any Needed Process

TAG google

Related Articles

Google engineers have revealed that 70% of security bugs could actually be because of their

Google Engineers Reveal That Their "Unsafe" Code Causes 70% of Security Vulnerability

Google engineers have revealed that 70% of security bugs could actually be because of their "unsafe" code. The company blames C and C++ coding languages.
Google Play Music is now part of YouTube Music, and hence Google just released information enabling subscribers to move their libraries, preferences, and playlists over to YouTube.

Here's the Easiest Way to Transfer Google Play Music to Youtube Music: From Android, iOs or Web Browser!

Google Play Music is now part of YouTube Music, and hence Google just released information enabling subscribers to move their libraries, preferences, and playlists over to YouTube.
Take the chance to see animals in real-life as Google's AR technology puts them right inside your home

Meet Animals Personally As Google's Augmented Reality Brings Creatures To Life

Take the chance to see animals in real-life as Google's AR technology puts them right inside your home
With new competition just around the block as Google Duo aims to increase the number of participants, it looks like Zoom has another competition on the way.

Could Google Duo's New Feature Beat Zoom?

With new competition just around the block as Google Duo aims to increase the number of participants, it looks like Zoom has another competition on the way.
If you want to transform your house from a simple house to a smart home, all you need is these couple of Google Home devices.

[Smart Home Accessories] Automate Your House with These Simple Google Home Devices

If you want to transform your house from a simple house to a smart home, all you need is these couple of Google Home devices.
Google Doodle will be releasing a series of mini-games to keep people from getting bored. Doodle the coronavirus away!

Simple Google Doodle Games to Play While Passing the Time: Doodle the Coronavirus Away!

Google Doodle will be releasing a series of mini-games to keep people from getting bored. Doodle the coronavirus away!
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Google Chrome Incognito User? You May be Eligible for a $5000 Payout: Here's How

Just as Internet browsers make life easier to search and browse whatever content we want, Google and other tech media giants fail to inform us that they are watching us and exploiting our data as well.

SCIENCE

Elon Musk Included: This Picture of Ice-Filled Mars is Taking The Internet By Storm

Elon Musk comes back to Twitter after some time off. Elon Musk is back in the Twitterverse again after his worldwide announcement of some time off from the social media application on June 2, 2020. One of Elon Musk's latest tweets on Twitter was a remark on planet Mars having a substantial amount of icy water in one of its craters.

HOW TO

Nintendo Says There Were More Accounts Compromised Than Previously Reported: How To Protect Yours

Nintendo reports that 140,000 more accounts were compromised from data breach than originally reported in April. Here's how to protect your Nintendo account.

CULTURE

[Video] Reporter Sets "Good" Example by Only Putting Face Mask for Camera

Reporter fakes setting a "good" example by only putting on face mask just for the camera.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Bullied Dreamer Lands NASA Internship After Being Told it was "Impossible" Due to Her Ethnicity and Gender

Bullied Dreamer is Now a NASA Intern After Being Told Her Ethnicity and Gender Made Her Dream "Impossible"

Toyota's Electric RAV4 Now Sells in Japan for $42,840: Worth it or not?

Toyota's Electric RAV4 Now Sells in Japan for over $42,000: Worth it or not?

Shroud

Shroud: Going Pro With Ranked Valorant and Cs:Go Is a Bad Practice

UK Plans to Pay Drivers to Switchfrom Combustion Cars to Electronic Vehicles: Tesla, Jaguar, and Mini Will Benefit in 2035

UK Might Pay Their Drivers to Switch from Combustion Cars to Electronic Vehicles: Win-Win for Companies Like Tesla?

[Video] Watch Elon Musk's Tesla Model X First Run Through The Boring Company's Tunnel: Is Humanity One Step Closer to Eliminating Traffic?

[Video] Watch Elon Musk's Tesla Model X Run Through The Boring Company's Tunnel: The Future of Transportation Could be Months Away!

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

[Video] Watch Elon Musk's Tesla Model X Run Through The Boring Company's Tunnel: The Future of Transportation Could be Months Away!

Samsung Has Revealed Amazing Upgrades To The Galaxy S20 Series

How to Check IMDB Ratings when Picking Out What to Watch on Netflix

Are you an Alt or Straight Tiktoker ? What if Your Both? Take The Quiz!

Ever Wanted A 4G-Capable Mobile Phone With A Dialer? You Can Get One Of Your Own Soon!

Real Time Analytics