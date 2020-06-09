Tech

FCC Seeks a Whopping $225M fine on Health Insurance Telemarketers Making Billions of Unwanted Robocalls

By Urian , Jun 09, 2020 10:24 PM EDT

The government of the United States is actually seeking to fine all the way up to $255 million USD from those health insurance telemarketers who are currently allegedly making billions of unwanted robocalls which is in direct violation of the Federal Communications Commission rules.

The new record-breaking penalty was announced on Tuesday and is supposedly the largest proposed fine ever in the FCC history. This fine is meant to target Texas-based Rising Eagle for their actions of allegedly spamming consumers in about over a half-dozen states which include Indiana, Arkansas, Michigan, North Carolina, Missouri, Ohio, and even Texas.

Insurance scams

The calls, which initially took place during the first half of the year 2019, allegedly tried to sell consumers certain fake, short-term health insurance plans from certain major insurance carriers such as the likes of Aetna and also Cigna. 

According to the FCC, the victims were lured in by these certain alleged scams then pitched certain policies from the other providers that were within Rising Eagle's clients.

To follow the proposed FCC fines, the attorney generals for all of the seven states filed a massive lawsuit together on Tuesday which sought damages, penalty, and also an injunction against the Rising Eagle, JSquared Telecom, and also two other men that were accused of controlling both of these businesses.

READ ALSO: Insurance companies turn to smartphone app to encourage policy holders to monitor health behavior

Rising Eagle

A certain John C. Spiller, who was one of the men that were said to be behind the Rising Eagle in a certain complaint, did not actually immediately respond to the request for comment. 

According to the FCC's own press release, Spiller then admitted having knowledge about calling consumers, on the whole, Do Not Call list even though he believed that it was actually more profitable to target all of these consumers. He said they made millions of calls every single day and they were using spoofed numbers.

According to the FCC Chairman known as Ajit Pai in his statement, they are actually making it clear that scamming these consumers and tricking them into purchasing products under certain false pretenses can definitely not go unchecked.

That reason is why the FCC along with the state officials are all standing together and joining each other by taking strong action in order to protect the whole American public from the whopping scourge of these spoofed robocalls.

Billions recorded

Tuesday's very own enforcement action is also part of a much wider US government crackdown on certain unwanted robocalls, these are all after years of compiled consumer complaints.

According to the YouMail, a certain spam filtering service that works by monitoring robocall activity, there were nearly 20 billion robocalls that have been placed in the United States so far this current year 2020. Last year, YouMail's index shot up to more than 58 billion calls.

READ ALSO: New FCC Rules Allow Your ISP To Secretly Sell Your Data To Advertisers 

TAG fcc, ttelemarketing

