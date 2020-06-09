Culture
Just IN! NC State Wins Fla. LB Caden Fordham Commitment
According to 247Sports, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles School linebacker Caden Fordham, committed to NC State.
"Fordham, the ninth commitment in Pack21, chose State over nearly 20 offers, including Lousiville, Miami, Georgia Tech and Wak Forest among others, it said in a report.
247Sports says that Fordham is a three-star prospect and No. 104 player in Florida.
This is a developing story. We will update soon
