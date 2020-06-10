Tech
[Review] The Sabrent Rocket Q 4TB NVME SSD That Can Transfer 30G Data in About 2 Minutes is Superb: Here are Other Reasons To Buy
Recently, the Sabrent Rocket Q 4TB NVMe SSD was released. It is one of the NVMe SSDs with the highest storage capacity available for purchase as of this article's writing.
However, the SSD is about to get its spotlight stolen by an SSD that's two times larger than it, and it's from the same manufacturer nonetheless. The Sabrent Rocket Q 8TB NVMe SSD is coming soon, which will be twice as big and hopefully not twice as expensive.
Storage in technology nowadays has gradually gotten faster and larger. The technology of storage is going forward at such a fast pace where there will always be something bigger or faster that's coming to beat whatever is currently on the market.
What's Good About The Sabrent Rocket Q 4TB NVMe SSD?
The SSD has a whopping four terabytes inside of its speedy NVMe storage. The size of the SSD is so small, it can fit inside a cramped pocket.
Are you wondering how Sabrent was able to cram a large storage capacity into that small of a size? The answer is QLC memory. QLC memory is a level of NAND flash that was designed to be used for drives aiming for high storage capacity.
When you purchase the SSD, Sabrent will give you a long warranty that lasts for five years. You'll need to sign up for the extended warranty if you want to make the most out of it.
According to Sabrent, the SSD has 940 TBW for the SSD with 4 TB. This means that you'll have to go through 527 GB of writing every day over the five years of the warranty. Most people wouldn't be writing that much normally, so you shouldn't worry about it unless you write that much.
Sabrent recommends using Acronis True Image with their SSDs. It will help in making the transfer of your currently-installed system into their drives less of a challenge. If you're looking to use a fresh installation of Windows, then this doesn't apply to you.
From the official website of Sabrent, you can find their Sabrent Toolbox application. Their official application will provide temperature readings of the SSD, monitoring information, and updates to the SSD's firmware. The most useful part of the toolbox is the temperature monitor since the Sabrent Rocket Q can start getting hot when it's being used.
When this SSD is put through the PCMark 10 storage test, its highest temperature will be 62 degrees Celsius, which isn't something to worry about. If you have great airflow and ventilation in your system, then it's not going to cause problems.
This SSD uses the prominent Phison E12S controller, which has been paired with Micron QLC memory. It doesn't compete with the most famous NVMe SSDs out there, but this is SSD pulls its weight at its level.
The Rocket Q 4TB NVMe SSD is capable of transferring 30 GB of data in 2 minutes and 19 seconds, which is equal to 221MB/s and that makes it one of the fastest SSDs out as of today.
Should You Buy It?
All things considered, the Sabrent Rocket Q 4TB NVMe SSD is a top competitor among the best NVMe SSDs in the market today. It's expensive, but it's worth every cent. If you have the money to spare for it, then it's a must-have in your system.
