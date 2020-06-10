Culture
Ohio Finally Allows Live Entertainment at Restaurants But There's a Catch
Ohio now allows live entertainment once again after a while. The coronavirus has already created drastic changes to the early half of the year 2020. When the year started and the news of the pandemic became public, the following events for this year then started to get canceled. From major tech events to the local small events, the whole world had to cancel almost everything.
From huge events to small ones, even businesses had to close down. Local restaurants and bars started closing shops and although some were able to transition into the food delivery businesses, not everyone was able to survive.
Live performers in Ohio
Along with the pandemic came the downfall of the live performers since their livelihood depended solely on public performances. Currently, Ohio has decided to move forward with the new reopening as the whole coronavirus lingers.
Ohio has finally once again opened up indoor dining at public restaurants and bars allowing complete resumption. There has been a certain change to the whole amendment in order for Ohio to allow public live entertainment.
The only catch attached to this law is that live entertainment is now only allowed inside both restaurants and bars only if proper social distancing guidelines are properly being followed.
The health department is finally allowing other establishments to open once again after a long time and have finally allowed a few other open areas just like the dance floors, the pool tables, and also the arcade games to finally open but this should be met with certain sanitation requirements that are in effect.
Customers will also have to remain in their seats while both eating or drinking. These measurements are made to ensure the safety of the general public and try to stop the coronavirus from spreading any more than it already has.
Livelihood in the pandemic
Live performers, including musicians, dancers, DJs, and also other artists have been admittedly having a hard time during this pandemic since their main source of income has been deeply affected by the ongoing coronavirus.
With the lockdown including the closure of most establishments, these performers have been having a hard time getting back on their feet. With Ohio finally allowing performers to once again go back to their normal livelihood, live performers can finally come back to earn their money once again.
Global economy
The global economy is currently having a hard time recovering and a lot of people have already lost their livelihood to the pandemic. This is only secondary to the damage done by the coronavirus where more than a million people have already lost their lives around the globe.
With Ohio finally opening up to allow live performers, it would be a big possibility that other states might also start opening up as well. Certain social distancing measurements have been slowly pushed aside following the death of George Floyd which sparked the BlackLivesMatter protest in certain states.
