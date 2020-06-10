Games
Pay $5 For 1000+ Games With The Bundle For Racial Justice And Equality On Itch.io
The indie video game marketplace known as Itch.io is selling an insane video game bundle that has all its proceeds going to charity called the Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality, where you can pay $5 and you'll get a whopping 1000+ games. The charities that the proceeds will go to are the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Community Bail Fund.
There are now over 1,000 projects included in the Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality. All buyers have access to the new content added.
We're working on updating the UI to make it easier to browse, in the meantime reply with your recommendationshttps://t.co/JCCnqMF6yz — itch.io (@itchio) June 9, 2020
Every single cent that people pay to get the Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality will be split evenly between the two charities mentioned above. The bail funds will be going towards bailing out protesters that were jailed all over the United States. The developers of the games contained within the bundle are working together to show that they oppose white supremacy, police brutality, and racism.
The Bundle For Racial Justice And Equality
If you pay a modest cost of $5, you'll receive access to over a thousand items, and that isn't a lie. When you buy the bundle, you will be able to play incredible PC games such as Loot Rascals, Minit, Overland, Night in the Woods, Oxenfree, Celeste, and a thousand more great games. This bundle will be saving you thousands of dollars.
If you'd love to pay more so that more goes to the charities, you should be happy to know that you can pay as much as you want for the bundle as long as it's over $5. Buying the bundle is practically donating to the NAACP and the Community Bail Fund with a bonus of a thousand games.
The bundle has a goal of $5,000,000, which it's going to be reaching soon. It has already exceeded the halfway point as of the writing of this article, and it will probably reach its goal by the end of this week. The bundle is available for less than a week, so Itch might set a new goal for the bundle.
There are no strings attached when you buy the bundle. Contributing isn't something you should hesitate with unless you're in a bad financial situation. However, if you can spare $5, consider getting this bundle since you're donating to a good cause while you get hundreds of amazing video games.
There is another separate bundle on itch.io that has proceeds going to the Black Lives Matter organization and the National Bail Fund Network. This separate bundle costs a decent $40 and you'll gain access to 20 fantastic games. A few good examples of the games in the bundle are Coffee Talk, Moon Hunters, and Emily is Away Too.
Read Also: Are The Protests Making You Want To Learn More About Racism? Watch These Movies!
Why Are They Selling This Many Games For So Little?
As stated above, all the proceeds are going towards charities. The games in the bundles were willingly put in by the developers of those games to support the charities. So each game developer in the bundle won't receive any money.
Itch themselves have said that we are living in a time of racial injustice, inequality, and police brutality against people of color. They are hoping people take a stand against these issues in any way they can. If you can spare the money, consider buying the bundle.
Read Also: George Floyd GoFundMe Campaign Is The Most Donated So Far Surpassing COVID-19-Related Campaigns
Related Articles
Are The Protests Making You Want To Learn More About Racism? Watch These Movies!
The Help just hit number 1 on Netflix but there are actually other excellent movies to learn more about racism amid protests happening around the world led by the Black Lives Matter movement. Want to educate yourself on what they're fighting for?
Could The Police Be Remotely Shutting Down Protestors' Phones?
People seem to think that the police are initiating remote shut downs on the phones of protestors. Is this the truth or just fear-mongering?
Gabrielle Union Accuses NBC of Racial Bullying After the Network Announced Support For Black Lives Matter
Actress Gabrielle Union is taking action and speaking out against NBC after she quit America's Got Talent. That's after they announced they stood with the Black Lives Matter movement.
[Sad News] Sony Delays PS5 Event Due to BlackLivesMatter and George Floyd Protests
Sony decides to delay its PS5 event due to the ongoing BlackLivesMatter and George Floyd protests.
[VIRAL] 16-Year-Old Rioter Won't Be Convinced By Black Man's Tearful Begs To Change His Approach
WATCH HEARTBREAKING VIDEO: The devastating chaos happening due to the horrendous events starting from George Floyd's death has caused many to riot. This black man is trying to convince this 16-year-old rioter to find a better way of getting his message across.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Rumors Say That A New Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset Is Coming Soon
The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones is praised by many for being one of the best headphones with built-in noise cancellation. A leak has allegedly revealed that a new one is coming, what does it mean?
SCIENCE
Could Transparent Eco-Friendly Face Masks "HelloMask" be the Next Big Thing?
A certain Swiss startup with the name HMCARE, spun out of the whole Ecole Polytechnique federale de Lausanne, has been able to raise a whopping million Swiss Francs (which is equivalent to around $105 million USD) in order to forward a new product that could possibly create a whole new trend.
GAMES
Pay $5 For 1000+ Games With The Bundle For Racial Justice And Equality On Itch.io
The indie video game platform itch.io is selling a bundle that contains over 1000 games and more to support racial justice and equality. Grab the bundle now before it's too late!