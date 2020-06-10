How to Improve Team Productivity in a Few Simple Steps

A productive team is the lifeblood of a successful business. It doesn't matter which industry you're in; it's important for your employees to constantly churn out positive results if you want to reach your goals. Unfortunately, many companies struggle when it comes to finding ways to boost team performance. There's more to getting the most out of your service team than asking them to work extra hours or answer more calls every day. Let's look at some of the easiest ways to empower your employees and improve your bottom line at the same time.

Provide a Centralized Environment for Solving Problems

One of the biggest drains on any employee's efficiency, is a complicated workflow. Today's workers are often overwhelmed with repetitive tasks that detract from their ability to focus on more important projects. Rather than filling out forms and handling admin, your support team should be solving issues for clients. With that in mind, make sure that you have the right centralized environment in place for your staff to get work done.

Let's take service providers, for example, due to the specifics of their work, support team efficiency is the key element. An effective msp ticketing system that allows your employees to enter the main points of a problem and get back to work can be a massive boost to your company's success. The right solution will be something quick, simple, and flexible, with handy features like email to ticket creation and time tracking, so that employees can capture useful information faster.

Create Best Practice Policies

As important as it is for employees to have the freedom to solve problems in their own way, many of your staff will also need guidance from time to time. If your people frequently find themselves looking for advice on how to route a customer ticket, or what to do about a complicated project, it could be time for you to create some helpful documentation. Best practice policies that outline the key steps for your staff members to take in a range of situations come in handy, as they can reduce the amount of time business leaders spend answering questions. These documents also reduce the amount of time that team members waste waiting to get feedback on what to do next. You can even provide dedicated training sessions for your standard operating procedures, to help experts feel more confident in their roles.

Get Feedback from Employees

One of the best ways to make sure that you're empowering your employees to succeed is to ask them what they need. Getting feedback from your team is a great way opportunity to determine which tools and processes are working well for your people and which strategies you might need to change. You can gather feedback in a variety of ways. For instance, sending polls and surveys over the intranet or company email is a good start. Or you can allow your team members to make anonymous suggestions if you're worried that they might not be comfortable coming to you with your thoughts. Remember. However, you collect your people's opinions, it's important to address each issue with care. Never reprimand a colleague for suggesting a better way of doing something.

