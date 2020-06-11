Stimulus Check Second Round Update: Here's Probably Why Yours Have Not Arrived Yet and What You Should Do

Democrats and Republicans never get along. But this pandemic brings the best out in humanity as both parties can be seen working on a bill that might give a second round of stimulus payments. Whether the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is capable of delivering the rest of the funds to the 35 million people before starting on the next batch of stimulus payment is another issue altogether.

Kevin Hassett, Trump's top economic adviser informed the media and said that the White House is working on a new bill as they support the notion for a second distribution of checks.

However, a large number of people still haven't claimed their stimulus checks- at least 35 million of them. According to a report from Diario AS, a Spanish daily sports newspaper (that particularly highlights football), the IRS initially deposited the stimulus checks to the people who have paid their 2018-2019 taxes.

Stimulus Check Explained

In a gesture of goodwill to help its citizens, the IRS has been sending stimulus checks to the unemployed people of the Land of the Free as they continue to struggle in this unprecedented and trying time since mid-April.

Unemployment has hit America the hardest. According to a news release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics under the U.S. Department of Labor, it stated that 13.3% of Americans are unemployed with at least 15.3 million workers who were laid off temporarily in May 2020.

However, a large number of people still haven't claimed their stimulus checks- at least 35 million of them. According to a report from Diario AS, a Spanish daily sports newspaper (that particularly highlights football), the IRS initially deposited the stimulus checks to the people who have paid their 2018-2019 taxes.

Then, the U.S. government began to send an estimate of 5 million checks each week through the mail to the individuals who didn't set up direct deposit with the IRS. Afterwards, the IRS sent Visa debit cards to at least 4 million Americans who do not have bank information with an amount of $1200.

Why your Stimulus Check haven't arrived yet

Audrina Bigos from CBS 2 Chicago asked tax policy expert Janet Holtzblatt about this predicament and she said that the IRS doesn't know that too many people have lost their livelihood as income continues to decrease.

"They're going to have to wait until they file their 2020 tax return and they'll be able to claim and receive the payment." said Holtzblatt.

Since the IRS is currently prioritzing low income individuals, they might be able to deliver your payment within the year given that they have up to 20 weeks. Or, your payment might have been sent to a closed account which the IRS will then issue a paper check instead.

Other times, some are not eligible to receive the IRS payment. In a report from cNet, these are some of the stimulus check requirements:

Are a single US resident and have an adjusted gross income less than $99,000.

File as the head of a household and earn under $146,500.

File jointly without children and earn less than $198,000.Are the parent of a child aged 16 or younger.

Read Also: PNC Online Banking Update and How Several Major Banks Fix Server Issues As Americans Check Coronavirus Stimulus

Read Also: Is Your Stimulus Check On Its Way? A Free App Alternative to IRS Will Let You Know But There's A Catch

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.