Trending News

Stimulus Check Second Round Update: Here's Probably Why Yours Have Not Arrived Yet and What You Should Do

By Casey Q. , Jun 11, 2020 03:12 AM EDT

Democrats and Republicans never get along. But this pandemic brings the best out in humanity as both parties can be seen working on a bill that might give a second round of stimulus payments. Whether the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)  is capable of delivering the rest of the funds to the 35 million people before starting on the next batch of stimulus payment is another issue altogether.

Kevin Hassett, Trump's top economic adviser informed the media and said that the White House is working on a new bill as they support the notion for a second distribution of checks.

However, a large number of people still haven't claimed their stimulus checks- at least 35 million of them. According to a report from Diario AS, a Spanish daily sports newspaper (that particularly highlights football), the IRS initially deposited the stimulus checks to the people who have paid their 2018-2019 taxes. 

Stimulus Check Explained

In a gesture of goodwill to help its citizens, the IRS has been sending stimulus checks to the unemployed people of the Land of the Free as they continue to struggle in this unprecedented and trying time since mid-April.

Unemployment has hit America the hardest. According to a news release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics under the U.S. Department of Labor, it stated that 13.3% of Americans are unemployed with at least 15.3 million workers who were laid off temporarily in May 2020. 

However, a large number of people still haven't claimed their stimulus checks- at least 35 million of them. According to a report from Diario AS, a Spanish daily sports newspaper (that particularly highlights football), the IRS initially deposited the stimulus checks to the people who have paid their 2018-2019 taxes.

Then, the U.S. government began to send an estimate of 5 million checks each week through the mail to the individuals who didn't set up direct deposit with the IRS. Afterwards, the IRS sent Visa debit cards to at least 4 million Americans who do not have bank information with an amount of $1200.

Why your Stimulus Check haven't arrived yet

Audrina Bigos from CBS 2 Chicago asked tax policy expert Janet Holtzblatt about this predicament and she said that the IRS doesn't know that too many people have lost their livelihood as income continues to decrease.

"They're going to have to wait until they file their 2020 tax return and they'll be able to claim and receive the payment." said Holtzblatt.

Since the IRS is currently prioritzing low income individuals, they might be able to deliver your payment within the year given that they have up to 20 weeks. Or, your payment might have been sent to a closed account which the IRS will then issue a paper check instead.

Other times, some are not eligible to receive the IRS payment. In a report from cNet, these are some of the stimulus check requirements:

  • Are a single US resident and have an adjusted gross income less than $99,000.
  • File as the head of a household and earn under $146,500.
  • File jointly without children and earn less than $198,000.Are the parent of a child aged 16 or younger.

Read Also: PNC Online Banking Update and How Several Major Banks Fix Server Issues As Americans Check Coronavirus Stimulus 

Read Also: Is Your Stimulus Check On Its Way? A Free App Alternative to IRS Will Let You Know But There's A Catch  

TAG Stimulus Checks, IRS

Related Articles

The US Postal Service is offering a service where they will, free of charge, automatically scan your letters for you when they're being processed. Then, they'll notify you if the envelope that contains your stimulus check is being delivered to you.

Here's How To Find Out If Your Stimulus Check Is On Its Way Using a A Free App Alternative to IRS

The US Postal Service is offering a service where they will, free of charge, automatically scan your letters for you when they're being processed. Then, they'll notify you if the envelope that contains your stimulus check is being delivered to you.
Why would the IRS spend our tax dollars on a silly 'Star Trek' parody training video?

IRS apologizes for pricey 'Star Trek' spoof (Video)

Why would the IRS spend our tax dollars on a silly 'Star Trek' parody training video?

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

FBI Warns Mobile Banking Apps Highly Targeted by Hackers: Here's How to Secure Your Accounts

The FBI has released a statement saying that people should watch their mobile banking apps since there are hackers targeting them.

SCIENCE

Could Transparent Eco-Friendly Face Masks "HelloMask" be the Next Big Thing?

A certain Swiss startup with the name HMCARE, spun out of the whole Ecole Polytechnique federale de Lausanne, has been able to raise a whopping million Swiss Francs (which is equivalent to around $105 million USD) in order to forward a new product that could possibly create a whole new trend.

GAMES

Ms. Pacman Enters the Arcade1Up Game Lineup Along with Buck Hunter Pro, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, and More!

Players can now relive their childhood with Buck Hunter Pro, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, and even the spouse of Pacman has decided to make her return.

CULTURE

Why Are People Online Mad Over The Popular Cartoon Paw Patrol?

Many people on social media are angry at the famous Nickelodeon cartoon Paw Patrol. The cartoon revolves around dogs with jobs, so what's wrong with it?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[Video] Reporter Fakes Setting a "Good" Example by Only Putting Face Mask for Camera

[Video] Reporter Sets "Good" Example by Only Putting Face Mask for Camera

[Viral Video] Tesla Autopilot Successfully Avoids Pig on the Road: Elon Musk Claims They Don't Crash

[Viral Video] Elon Musk Claims Teslas Don't Crash: Watch the Autopilot Avoid a Pig on the Road

Elon Musk Confirms Pictures of Ice-Filled Mars Circulating the Internet

Elon Musk Included: This Picture of Ice-Filled Mars is Taking The Internet By Storm

Nintendo compromised

Nintendo Says There Were More Accounts Compromised Than Previously Reported: How To Protect Yours

Cardi B Natural Look: No Makeup Natural Locks

Here's How Cardi B Looks Without Makeup

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

Real Time Analytics