Does Assassin's Creed Valhalla have Backwards Compatibility? Can it Be Played on PS5 or Xbox Series X?

As Playstation has launched the new next-generation console trailer along with the brand new gameplay trailers that are mostly coming in 2021, fans can no longer hide their impatience as they currently await updates from Ubisoft on the latest addition to the Assassin's Creed franchise.

With only half a year left before the Valhalla's release, the question on everyone's minds is whether or not this can be played on Playstation 5 or XBox Series X.

According to a report from Real Sport 101, both Playstation and XBox support backwards compatibility on their consoles. But, Playstation only supports popular titles. Meaning, further confirmation from Sony is needed.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is now the twelfth action videogame that is developed by Ubisoft Montreal. Ashraf Ismail, whose previous works include Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, will be serving as the director of the game together with the producer, Julien Laferriere.

Read Also: No More Assassin's Creed For Now, According To Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Taking place in ninth-century England, Valhalla is a glorious and majestic hall located in Asgard according to Norse mythology with Odin as its king. However, only those chosen by the Odin himself are allowed to enter should they die in combat.

In the game, you play as Eivor and just like the AC: Origins and AC: Odyssey, you can choose the gender of your protagonists. Unlike previous Assassin's Creed games, you have people to look after. Meaning, you will have to be smart and not act rashly when it comes to making critical decisions as its effects will last throughout the game from building alliances to even the dialogue choice.

What good is a Viking-based game if there are no raids? Not to worry, Assassin's Creed Valhalla provides opportunities for players to pillage enemy territories for much-needed resources, or launch massive assaults against rival Saxon strongholds.

Read Also: Ubisoft Announced Assassin's Creed 3 As December's Free Game

From Altair to Alexios or Kassandra

Before the game was released back in November 2007 for PS3 and Xbox 360, the game was found to be too boring. And that was coming from the son of the CEO after saying there was not much to do in the game after finishing the main storyline.

In a tweet, Charles Randall, who at the time was part of the Lead AI Team told "Patrice" to place all the side missions in five days and that it had to be bug free since the build is going to be burned directly to disc and released to retail.

And ever since, gamers and players were treated to a brand new experience that became a phenomenon. Game Critics have awarded it the "Best Action/Adventure Game," while IGN gave it at least 4 awards namely the "Best Action Game," "PS3 Game of the Show," "Best PS3 Action Game," "Best PS3 Graphics".

Assassin's Creed 2 which highlights the journey of Ezio Auditore de Firenze eventually became the standard of all current AC games of today.

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.