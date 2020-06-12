[Spoiler] Top Chef Season 17: Will the Odds Be in Favor of Bryan Voltaggio or Underdog Stephanie Cmar?

As the curtain comes to a close in the latest season of Top Chef, fans and food enthusiasts of the show are metaphorically dying with anxiety to know who will take the glory in this prestigious cooking competition.

Twelve weeks of battling each other out in the kitchen have finally led to this moment with Bryan Voltaggio, Melissa King, and Stephanie Cmar go head to head with one last showdown for the title of Top Chef.

And the theme for the finale- Italian, of course. After all, there's more to Italy than just pasta and pizza. Given the fact that the contestants were in Italy during the filming, it only makes sense for them to be cooking authentic Italian dishes.

Kevin gets eliminated before the finale

In the episode before the finale, viewers together with chefs took a journey to Parma, a city located in Northern Italy which is renowned for its architecture, music, art, surrounding countryside and the legendary home of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and Prosciutto di Parma ham.

Just like every cooking show there is, the chefs must highlight these ingredients in their two courses that will be served to a table of 16 Michelin stars. These dishes must fully embody the spirit of Parma.

Unfortunately, Kevin Gillespie's chances of going to the finale are crushed considering that this was his second time. You can see him cook is heart out in the one of the episodes below. As sad as it was to see him go, the viewers sill show a lot of love for the dude considering how passionate he is in his craft.

This was not an easy call for the judges as they selected his friend Bryan Voltaggio's dishes over his. Additionally, Bryan was also a former contestant of the show. Now that he will be advancing to the finale, does he have a shot of redemption?

Rooting for the Underdog

Everyone loves a good underdog story. Someone who crawls his or her way to the top and winning it all who came from humble beginnings. And Top Chef Season 17's underdog has definitely got to be Stephanie.

According to a report from CarterMatt.com, a website for everything related to TV news, no one expected her to go on a winning streak, besting out her competition. And yet, here she is. Perhaps the biggest underdog of the show. Melissa is also a fan favorite since she has been dominant in the competitions and is capable of bringing the title home. As for Bryan, he's had his moments recognition. While there were also times that he didn't perform well, that doesn't mean that he cannot bounce back.

Eventually when all is said and done, it will boil down to whoever can bring out the best of his or her abilities given the immense time pressure they face will one come out on top.

