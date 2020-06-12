Games

Third Space-Earth Chess Match Between Russian Cosmonauts and Grandmaster Ends in a Tie

By CaseQ. , Jun 12, 2020 05:16 AM EDT

People see chess as nothing more than a game that tests your wits and strategy against your opponent and it rarely makes the news. After all, it is a pastime or a hobby at best. For a chess match to even be featured, it would have to be a battle like the world has never seen before. 

On this note, imagine when two Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) decide to go up against a former grandmaster and didn't lose. They managed to get a tie. 

Don't be surprised since this is not the first Space-Earth match. In fact, the first game that was organized by the Roscosmos, a space agency and the Russia Chess Federation happened on June 9, 1970.

The third Space-Earth chess match between astronauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner versus  30-year-old former child prodigy Sergei Karyakin was nothing more than a celebration to that historic moment. 

The game only lasted for 15 minutes, but it was broadcasted live on the Russian social media page, VKontakte and garnered an estimate of 800,000 views. 

"It's a huge honour for us not to lose to a grandmaster," according to what Ivanishin said in a report from Borneo Bulletin. 

The grandmaster commended their skills saying that the brain fuctions just as well in space as it does in Earth who played from Moscow's Museum of Cosmonautics was feeling nervous during the game and could not sleep until 4 am on the night before the match.

Read Also: Chess Moves To Win: Masters' Secret To Success Revealed

History's Epic Chess Matches

Every sport, even chess requires hours of practice, skill and analysis to overcome the opponent. Over the years, there are chess matches that will prove to be unforgettable. Here are some of them:

DEEP BLUE vs GARRY KASPAROV

For those who are unfamiliar with what Deep Blue is, this is a chess-playing computer that was developed by International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation. The undisputed chess champion from 1985 to 1993, Garry Kasparov admitted defeat to the machine even when he was still at his prime ater just 19 moves. The game was held in New York back in 1997.


MAGNUS CARLSEN vs THE WORLD

And no, this does not literally mean he has played with over 7 trillion people in one sitting. It's a little bit different from that. The game is designed in such a manner that three chess grandmasters who were Hikaru Nakamura (U.S.), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France) and Judit Polgar (Hungary) will make suggestions in 60 seconds afterwhich the world will vote on the which move should be played in a minute and a half.

Should the three grandmasters suggest the same thing, that move would be played automatically. But even with the help of three grandmasters, Carlsen still managed to bag the win in 44 moves back in 2009. The match was held in New York.

Read Also: Can Microsoft Protect The King Of Chess From Russian Hackers In The Upcoming World Championship?

TAG Chess

Related Articles

Russian hackers don't only want to disrupt the upcoming US election, they will also try to keep the World Chess Champion from winning.

Can Microsoft Protect The King Of Chess From Russian Hackers In The Upcoming World Championship?

Russian hackers don't only want to disrupt the upcoming US election, they will also try to keep the World Chess Champion from winning.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

How Sales Chatbots Automate Entire Sales Funnel On Your Website and App?

Technology has become an integral part of the complete sales process because of which traditional ways of converting the potential leads into real leads have transformed a lot.

SCIENCE

Is Russia's Space Leader Jealous of SpaceX's Elon Musk?

Could Russia's space leader be jealous of Elon Musk's SpaceX's recent success?

GAMES

Third Space-Earth Chess Match Between Russian Cosmonauts and Grandmaster Ends in a Tie

Imagine when two Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) decide to go up against a former grandmaster and didn't lose. They managed to get a tie.

CULTURE

[Spoiler] Top Chef Season 17: Will the Odds Be in Favor of Bryan Voltaggio or Underdog Stephanie Cmar?

Twelve weeks of battling each other out in the kitchen have finally led to this moment with Bryan, Kevin, Melissa, and Stephanie go head to head with one last showdown for the title of Top Chef.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[Video] Check Out How the SpaceX Deploys Their Starlink Into Orbit

[Video] Watch SpaceX Deploy the Starlink Into Orbit

Russian Instagram Influencer Gets Pregnant with Stepson's Child After Divorcing Father: Both are Now Engaged

Russian Influencer Gets Pregnant with Stepson's Child After Divorcing Father: Both are Now Engaged

[Video] Reporter Fakes Setting a "Good" Example by Only Putting Face Mask for Camera

[Video] Reporter Sets "Good" Example by Only Putting Face Mask for Camera

[Viral Video] Tesla Autopilot Successfully Avoids Pig on the Road: Elon Musk Claims They Don't Crash

[Viral Video] Elon Musk Claims Teslas Don't Crash: Watch the Autopilot Avoid a Pig on the Road

Elon Musk Confirms Pictures of Ice-Filled Mars Circulating the Internet

Elon Musk Included: This Picture of Ice-Filled Mars is Taking The Internet By Storm

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP GAMES

David Hayter on Rumored Remake of Metal Gear Solid: “I Don't Think a Studio Can Pull it Off, Unless.."

Ark: Survival Evolved is Free On The Epic Games Store! Here Are The Best Dinosaurs And How To Tame Them

Pay $5 For 1000+ Games With The Bundle For Racial Justice And Equality On Itch.io

Is Copenhagen Flames Selling CS:GO Team? Reports Say it is Receiving Multiple Offers

Ms. Pacman Enters the Arcade1Up Game Lineup Along with Buck Hunter Pro, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, and More!

Real Time Analytics