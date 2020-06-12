[Fact Check] Who is Aracely Henriquez? Did George Floyd's Criminal Past Include Assulting Her Before His Death?

Back in June of 2020, protests against brutal police violence, as well as racial injustice, started to continue across the United States following the untimely death of George Floyd. A certain photograph started to circulate social media showing a certain woman called Aracely Henriquez who claimed that she was "brutally" assaulted by Floyd himself in a robbery.

The original police encounter back in May 2020 started with a certain report regarding an alleged $20 counterfeit bill that was passed at a certain store and not Floyd's alleged criminal history that led to his death.

Furthermore, the accusations made against Floyd was said to be either exaggerated or even outright fabricated. Shedding light on Floyd's criminal past, it was noted that his history included robbery that happened back in 2007 according to this source.

The accusations

A post on social media claimed that George Floyd actually beat up a certain woman named Aracely (or Araceli) Henriquez. The only problem was that there was no substantial evidence to prove this. The post then resulted in making use of Andrea Sicignano's beaten face in order to present an eye-turning post that would spark negative reaction towards Floyd if true.

Currently, there is still no evidence that proves that Henriquez was indeed pregnant or that George Floyd actually threatened to kill her baby as per Aracely Henriquez's allegations. Although Henriquez was confirmed injured during the ongoing incident, though certain police reports say that these injuries were actually infected by another person, not Floyd.

The photo that was posted in order to show a woman badly beaten was not Aracely Henriquez but rather a photograph of a certain Andrea Sicignano who is a student that was reportedly assaulted and even raped all the way in Madrid. Sicignano previously posted these shocking images of herself on her own Facebook page which came along with a detailed message of her attack according to the Spanish news outlet known as El Pais.

Read Also: George Floyd's Family Hires Pathologist Who Investigated Martin Luther King Jr.'s Death to Conduct Autopsy

Clarification about the photo

El Pais then gave the clarification that the woman in the photo was not Aracely Henriquez but indeed Andrea Sicignano. The report said that Andrea Sicignano was a 27-year-old student that lived in Madrid and was both attacked and raped by a certain man two weekends ago very close to the whole bus station located in the Aluche neighborhood somewhere in the south of the capital according to certain sources that came from the police headquarters.

Andrea Sicignano has previously been living over in Madrid for about six months and has described via her public post on Facebook what eventually happened to her one night after returning home after a night out with her friend.

To wrap everything up, the post, according to Snopes, has actually just been used to mislead people regarding the actual personality of George Floyd and tainting his public image.

Read Also: Three Teens Arrested for Possible Hate Crime After Mocking George Floyd's Death in New #GeorgeFloydChallenge

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.