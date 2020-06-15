Google Virtual Internship 2020: How to Become an Intern

To apply and get accepted for an internship at Google, is a dream come true for all is it is known for having one of the most coveted internship programs in the country. According to a report from CNN, there were over 125,000 applications last 2019- a 17% increase from 2018.

This year, Google has announced that it will be carrying on with its summer internship program however, it will be focused primarily on WFH open source projects.

According to a portion of its blog found in The Express Tribune, it stated that although 2020 would be the first time that the internship is virtual, the essence of what it feels like to be part of the family hasn't changed.

"We want our interns to have fun and make an impact on products that people use every day. Although many aspects of the program remain the same with interns working from home, we had to make some adjustments. Interns won't have the benefit of working next to experienced Googlers in a traditional office environment, which in turn impacts the kinds of projects they can work on." the tech giant revealed in its blog.

The Internship (2013): Film Portrayal over Reality

Don't we ever stop to wonder and think what it is like to work for the biggest tech companies of the world?

People who often seek an answer to the question turn no further towards the movie, The Internship starring Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson.

If you haven't seen the movie, this movie tells the story of how salesmen find themselves unemployed in the digital world. They eventually land an internship at Google to prove they've still got game.

But some aspects of the film does not reflect the reality of how Google conducts its internships. According to Kitt Vanderwater, who did wo internships for Google before hiring her said the competitive aspect of the film is not accurate telling Mashable that it gives off the opposite.

Intern Matt Melone agreed, saying the hyper-competitive aspect of the movie was inaccurate.

"The recruiting team made it clear in the beginning that we weren't competing. Everybody here is Googly, and Googliness is not just a word used in the movie." said Matt Melone who is now the program manager for Google.

But the facilities that Google offers to its employees are a dream come true for all: free lunches, haircuts, gym, nap pods, campus bikes, foosball, pool, ping pong, laundry service, a subsidized massage program, and a whole lot more.

Read Also: Google Reveals That Suspicious Apps Can Bypass Anti-Adware Security And Cause Ads To Flood Your Phone

How to get an internship at Google

As of this writing, the internship is only applicable to UK residents aged 18 and above.

Applicants need to select the sector programme they are interested in, with six available to choose from. These are:

Investment banking

Technology

Operations and marketing

Finance and professional services

Consulting

Commercial Law

Once selected, simply fill out an application online, by visiting www.brightnetwork.co.uk/internship-experience-uk/#application.

The internships will run from June 29 to July 16, 2020. For more information on the schedule of each programme, visit: brightnetwork.egnyte.com

Read Also: Join over One Million Users Who Downloaded Google Stadia App with its Free Premium Access: Here's How

TAG google, Internship

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.