Google Duo Beginner's Guide: How to Invite People Using Links

We are now in the third month after the coronavirus has struck and negatively impacted the rest of the world. While some countries have decided to reopen their doors to the public for the sake of rebuilding the economy, others still remain in lockdown due to the ever-increasing number of cases.

Since then, people have adapted to their companies' work-from-home (WFH) system or have started their own livelihood entirely in order to feed their families.

But one thing's for sure, today's technology has allowed us to keep in touch with our friends and loved ones. This pandemic has seen an increase in downloads for video call applications such as Zoom or Skype.

And now, Google is joining the fray.

Google Duo vs. Google Meet

Actually, Google Duo is not the first Google video-communication application that uses links to send that invites people to their video conference. The first one would actually be Google Meet, which comprises of the newer version of Google Hangouts after planning to retire the outdated app last October 2019.

What separates the two Google apps is its use. Google Meet allows up to 250 people to join their high-quaity video meetings. Other than hosting unlimited high-definition video meetings, Google Meet's features also include:

Encrypted video meetings using transit and proactive anti-abuse measures

Users can share your screen to present documents, slides, and more

Follow along with real-time captions powered by Google speech-to-text technology

In the case of Google Duo, it is normally used for your friends and loved ones. For this application, you can only invite up to 12 people. But that also means you can name the group and call them easily by audio or by video.

Here are some of the features that Google Duo your next video-communication app:

Family Mode. You read it right. Google Duo's family mode allows children (or really good artists) to draw on video calls for everyone to see. You can even surprise them with funny masks and silly effects. What's advantegous about this feature is that you can hide the mute and 'end call' buttons to avoid accidental hang-ups and mutes.

You read it right. Google Duo's family mode allows children (or really good artists) to draw on video calls for everyone to see. You can even surprise them with funny masks and silly effects. What's advantegous about this feature is that you can hide the mute and 'end call' buttons to avoid accidental hang-ups and mutes. Automatic group call. This allows the user to set up a weekly group call to challenge your friends or loved ones (perfect for working out together).

This allows the user to set up a weekly group call to challenge your friends or loved ones (perfect for working out together). Those Instagram and Facebook Features. From putting on a pair of virtual heart glasses to channeling your inner dinosaur, new AR effects let you express yourself. These fun new effects change based on your facial expressions and move with you around the screen.

From putting on a pair of virtual heart glasses to channeling your inner dinosaur, new AR effects let you express yourself. These fun new effects change based on your facial expressions and move with you around the screen. Treasuring special moments. Take a picture of the video call and share it automatically with everyone on the call.

Using Links as Invitations to Google Duo

Here are the following steps you need to do after opening Google Duo on your Android or iOS phone according to an article from Nation Editions:

Slide-up to uncover the "Make Group" button from the home screen of the app. Tap it to set up a gathering video call.

On the following display, you must invite at the very least one different individual to start out the group.

After you select the client whom you need to welcome, tap the "Done" button at the base.

Finally, the group will likely be created and you will discover a novel invite hyperlink proper there on the backside half of the display.

You can now copy the hyperlink or share it with different Duo customers to ask them to your group. See? That wasn't so hard.

