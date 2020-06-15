[Video] Watch As This Man Duets With A Pipeline To Create Mesmerizing Music

Have you ever seen someone playing their saxophone in front of a pipeline? There's a viral video of that particular situation with a man in front of a pipeline playing his saxophone.

Speaking of pipelines, the fossil fuels infrastructure needs something done about it if we want our planet's climate to stay habitable for the far future.

Pipelines cause the land, water, and people's health a great deal of risk. Climate change is worsened by pipelines, so there isn't a good reason you should smile when seeing a pipeline. Well, until this man used one in a wholesome way.

The Mindblowing Musical Duet With A Pipeline

One of, if not, the only ways we should be happy to see a pipeline is the artist known as Armin Küpper. Küpper is a man from Germany who loves to art,

A viral video of Küpper is circulating around the internet of him at a pipeline playing his saxophone. As a way to create a unique kind of duet, he plays the saxophone in front of a pipeline so that the echo will be his duet partner.

What results from his saxophone playing in front of the pipeline will stay with you for a long time. This video will make you feel good and it will brighten up your mood.

There are old videos from Küpper of him with his saxophone around a pipeline, which looks like the same on as the one in the viral video. So we can assume that he always makes his videos at this pipeline, although the precise location is unclear.

Küpper doesn't only play a saxophone, he has had videos where he played a guitar while resting on the edge of the pipeline.

According to his website, he is an artist who creates fascinating bronze art pieces, intricate wooden sculptures, and beautiful paintings.

On the latest video from Küpper that he uploaded on Sunday, he wrote in the description "Somewhere over the pipeline!" He stated that the video was set in a mild evening where he sat down on the pipeline and he relaxed and enjoyed the mood from the evening. The classics in his videos were inspired by the birds and running machines.

The saxophone's sound resonating with the pipeline is a sound that Küpper genuinely loves. He likes how peaceful and serene it is playing in front of the pipeline and composing a song somewhere far away from civilization.

If you want to check out Küpper's YouTube channel and watch his videos, you can find his channel here.

Why Are Pipelines Bad For The Environment?

Pipelines reduce the price that refineries have to pay to deliver oil. This money being saved means that the refineries can pay more for the oil but still sell the gas at the same price. This causes oil consumption to rise due to the reduced price.

Gas prices being low is a bad thing since it means that more people will be using oil and gas. When more oil is used, more carbon is released into the atmosphere. This leads to the planet warming up.

