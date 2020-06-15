Games

[Glitch] Should Destiny 2 Make its Latest Bug a Part of the Story? Here's Why It's A Yes [And No]

By CaseQ. , Jun 15, 2020 09:52 PM EDT

No one likes bugs and glitches in their games. After all, it could disrupt the player's momentum especially when something goes wrong right when you're in the middle of a hard boss level. That's why even the latest games require patches and updates in order to resolve those annoying fix bugs and glitches.

But there are instances where those bugs and glitches can be a good thing. And such is the case of Bungie's Destiny 2 where it allows players to quickly rise through the ranks.

According to a news article from Polygon, one of the oldest glitches in the game comes from the activity called: "The Forges from Black Armory" and is currently the most popular activity in the game.

Players would take advantage of the short-base timer of the event since Destiny 2 kicks people out if they are AFK (away from the keyboard) for a long period of time. 

This glitch is especially helpful in the latest season (a.ka. the Season of Arrivals) when gamers want to get both Umbral Engrams and Altered Element which serve as the two primary currencies for Season of Arrivals. Using the Umbral Engrams you have gained as a drop from all the activities you partook in, you can use a special machine to trasnform them that allows you to change an ordinary gear drop into something more suited to you depeding on the category you pick (you can always use them to upgrade your stats instead).

Read Also: Destiny 2 To Have More Content, Treasure Hunts, Features Compared To Other Bungie Games

Why the glitch should be part of the story

But instead of hampering players' ability to use the shortcut, the developer should leave it in the game--because it actually has some spooky thematic resonance stated in an opinion piece from Gamespot

If you are up to date with the current plot of Destiny 2 since the Forsaken expansion, then you should know how messed up things get in Bungie's MMO. Just like Star Wars, players are like Jedi Knights or "Guardians" who wield the good kind of space magic or the Light while the fallen worship the Darkness or the "bad" kind of space magic.

But ever since the Forsaken expansion, the line between good and evil is blurred as fallen creatures who are possessed by the Darkness now come bearing gifts. 

And get this, these Umbral Engrams that the Destiny players have been picking up is infused with Darkness from a different perspective. So from a different perspective, maybe this is what Bungie wants to see- whether players will succumb to promises of power by using these exploits or stay true to the name of Guardians and play the game as the developer intended. 

Bungie's Response

Like all good things, it has to come to an end. In response to the exploits that players have been taking to level grind easily, Bungie has made it clear that the players have to re-enter the event after completing it. You can check out their official statement below.

The community manager for Bungie who is only identified as Twitter handler @dmg04 reminds the Destiny 2 community to be kind to one another and to not tear each other down. You can see his tweet below.

Read Also: Destiny 2 Rolls Out New Gameplay Changes; Adds New Mini-Dungeons In Open World; Reveals Light And Hope Story

TAG destiny 2, Glitch, bug

Related Articles

The 11th Season of the multiplayer online game Destiny 2 goes live today with a brand new dungeon for players to explore and a chance to get some cool gear and rewards and collectibles in the Season of Arrivals.

Destiny 2's Prophecy Dungeon:Tips on How to Survive and Get New Set of Weapons

The 11th Season of the multiplayer online game Destiny 2 goes live today with a brand new dungeon for players to explore and a chance to get some cool gear and rewards and collectibles in the Season of Arrivals.
A hidden update hit Animal: Crossing New Horizons setting cash farmers way behind schedule

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 'Bugs Nerf' Makes Gaining Cash Significantly Harder From Catching Critters

A hidden update hit Animal: Crossing New Horizons setting cash farmers way behind schedule
There have been numerous reports by people saying that the Galaxy S20 Ultra has an update glitch. What is Samsung doing to fix this? Could this hurt Samsung?

Galaxy S20 Ultra Update Glitch: Is Samsung in Trouble?

There have been numerous reports by people saying that the Galaxy S20 Ultra has an update glitch. What is Samsung doing to fix this? Could this hurt Samsung?
Here’s a simple guide to fix Soft Cap Farming bug in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: Empty Chests and Materials Soft Cap Bug, How to Fix

Here’s a simple guide to fix Soft Cap Farming bug in Destiny 2.
Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris DLC details have been leaked via Microsoft Xbox Store.

Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris DLC Leaked – Story Missions, Weapons, Armor and More

Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris DLC details have been leaked via Microsoft Xbox Store.
Bungie responds to complaints on server connectivity issues and confirms revival of Server Queue feature in Destiny’s multiplayer mode.

Destiny 2 Server Queue, Game Crashes, and Full List of Known Issues Revealed

Bungie responds to complaints on server connectivity issues and confirms revival of Server Queue feature in Destiny’s multiplayer mode.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Is It Illegal To Buy Likes On Twitter

A huge number of individuals currently have professions fixated on social media, with bloggers and famous people bringing in cash or getting complimentary gifts by advancing companies.

SCIENCE

Astronomers Discover Fast Radio Bursts from Deep Space: A Sign of Extraterrestrial Life?

imagine when a couple of astronomers discover fast radio bursts (FRBs) that would blow their minds forever.

GAMES

Should Destiny 2 Make its Latest Bug a Part of the Story? Here's Why It's A Yes [And No]

One of the oldest glitches in the game comes from the activity called: "The Forges from Black Armory" and is currently the most popular activity in the game.

CULTURE

Renee Gracie Makes $17,500/Week After Quitting Supercar Driving: Could She be Doing... Something Dirty?

A popular supercar driver by the name of Renee Gracie has quit driving and moved to... porn.. What could she be doing now? Is the amount of money she makes enough to justify her career shift?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[Fact Check] Did George Floyd's Criminal Past Include Assulting Aracely Henriquez Before His Death?

[Fact Check] Did George Floyd Really Assault Aracely Henriquez Before His Death?

One Piece Fan draws Ace Using Fire

WATCH! One Piece Fan Brings Luffy's Brother Ace to Life in a Wonderful Artwork Using Fire!

Alternate cover of Batman #95

Was Bruce Wayne The One Funding Joker's War Against Batman All Along?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

A Leaked Image Of The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Shows An Amazing Yet Annoying Feature

6 Shocking Celebrity Gamers You Wouldn't Have Guessed: Elijah Wood, Daniel Craig, Jack Black, and More!

6 Shocking Celebrity Gamers This 2020 You Wouldn't Have Guessed and the Type of Games They Play

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP GAMES

[Leak] A New Kingdom Hearts Game Might Be Coming: It Will Be Called Melody Of Memory

Father Makes Fundraiser to Make Back $2,800 His 9-Year-Old Kid Spends on the Apple Store After Finding "Hack"

Why are Wired Controllers Cheap? Microsoft Hyperkin X91 Retro Wired Controller Review

Should Destiny 2 Make its Latest Bug a Part of the Story? Here's Why It's A Yes [And No]

Real Time Analytics