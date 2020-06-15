How does Xbox Series X's Latest Feature Smart Delivery Work: Microsoft Explains

Backwards compatability is now the most-anticipated feature players are waiting for in the next generation of consoles. Playing your favorite PS4 or Xbox One games without having to store away the disk or delete them from your library due to its uncompatibility.

While everyone is still waiting to hear the latest update from Sony, Microsoft has finally released Smart Delivery for XBox users as a way of thanking them for their continued loyalty.

How Smart Delivery Works

Once the user purchases a game, they no longer have to pay extra for the optimized graphics and gameplay in the new Xbox Series X.

With regards to your game's saved progress, the saved data will automatically transfer between the various consoles. According to a report from ComicBook.com, Mircrosoft mentioned that all XBox Game Studio titles are Smart Delivery-supported.

Another feature that comes with Smart Delivery is that it will deliver the best version of your game, no matter what console it is on. For instance, if the player purchases the XBox Series X but relocates the XBox One to a different room, it will automatically deliver the best version of the game on whatever console you play from.

Microsoft empahsizes that the players only need to buy the game once, even if they are playing it on both systems.

"And it's not just limited to games that you purchase digitally," Microsoft said. "Physical discs of Xbox games can also support Smart Delivery if the developer or publisher decides to implement it." taken from a report from Digital Trends.

Read Also: [Latest] Why is Xbox Live Down? Microsoft Corporation's XboxSupport Give Response





Upcoming Games at Xbox Series X

14 game titiles have been confirmed that will feature Xbox Series X optimization that will be delivered via Smart Delivery:

The Ascent

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Call of the Sea

Chorus

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

DiRT 5

Gears 5

Halo Infinite

Metal: Hellsinger

Second Extinction

Scarlet Nexus

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

With Smart Delivery, you can buy a game once with the guarantee that you’ll be able to play the best version of that game across generations. Learn more here: https://t.co/o275dzAUaX — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) June 15, 2020

In addition, the company has also stressed out that Smart Delivery will also work with its Xbox Game Pass subscription service just as long as players are still subscrived to the servcice. They'll be getting these optimized versions of the games instantly.

Players can look forward to additional games that will soon be optimized leading up to the latest console launch according to the official XBox Blog.

According to Microsoft, it already plays thousands of games thanks to its advanced backwards compatibility support, with older titles looking and playing "better than ever before".

You can also check out this amazing trailer that XBox has set up for the new feature.

Read Also: Reddit Post Shows Vision of Xbox Series X Senua's Saga Special Edition: XboxSeriesX Community Itself Shared the Post!

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.