How does Xbox Series X's Latest Feature Smart Delivery Work: Microsoft Explains

By CaseQ. , Jun 15, 2020 11:14 PM EDT

Backwards compatability is now the most-anticipated feature players are waiting for in the next generation of consoles. Playing your favorite PS4 or Xbox One games without having to store away the disk or delete them from your library due to its uncompatibility.

While everyone is still waiting to hear the latest update from Sony, Microsoft has finally released Smart Delivery for XBox users as a way of thanking them for their continued loyalty.

How Smart Delivery Works

Once the user purchases a game, they no longer have to pay extra for the optimized graphics and gameplay in the new Xbox Series X.

With regards to your game's saved progress, the saved data will automatically transfer between the various consoles. According to a report from ComicBook.com, Mircrosoft mentioned that all XBox Game Studio titles are Smart Delivery-supported.

Another feature that comes with Smart Delivery is that it will deliver the best version of your game, no matter what console it is on. For instance, if the player purchases the XBox Series X but relocates the XBox One to a different room, it will automatically deliver the best version of the game on whatever console you play from.

Microsoft empahsizes that the players only need to buy the game once, even if they are playing it on both systems.

"And it's not just limited to games that you purchase digitally," Microsoft said. "Physical discs of Xbox games can also support Smart Delivery if the developer or publisher decides to implement it." taken from a report from Digital Trends.

Upcoming Games at Xbox Series X

14 game titiles have been confirmed that will feature Xbox Series X optimization that will be delivered via Smart Delivery:

  • The Ascent
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Call of the Sea
  • Chorus
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • DiRT 5
  • Gears 5
  • Halo Infinite
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Second Extinction
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

In addition, the company has also stressed out that Smart Delivery will also work with its Xbox Game Pass subscription service just as long as players are still subscrived to the servcice. They'll be getting these optimized versions of the games instantly.

Players can look forward to additional games that will soon be optimized leading up to the latest console launch according to the official XBox Blog.

According to Microsoft, it already plays thousands of games thanks to its advanced backwards compatibility support, with older titles looking and playing "better than ever before". 

You can also check out this amazing trailer that XBox has set up for the new feature.

