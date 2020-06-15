Tech
How does Xbox Series X's Latest Feature Smart Delivery Work: Microsoft Explains
Backwards compatability is now the most-anticipated feature players are waiting for in the next generation of consoles. Playing your favorite PS4 or Xbox One games without having to store away the disk or delete them from your library due to its uncompatibility.
While everyone is still waiting to hear the latest update from Sony, Microsoft has finally released Smart Delivery for XBox users as a way of thanking them for their continued loyalty.
How Smart Delivery Works
Once the user purchases a game, they no longer have to pay extra for the optimized graphics and gameplay in the new Xbox Series X.
With regards to your game's saved progress, the saved data will automatically transfer between the various consoles. According to a report from ComicBook.com, Mircrosoft mentioned that all XBox Game Studio titles are Smart Delivery-supported.
Another feature that comes with Smart Delivery is that it will deliver the best version of your game, no matter what console it is on. For instance, if the player purchases the XBox Series X but relocates the XBox One to a different room, it will automatically deliver the best version of the game on whatever console you play from.
Microsoft empahsizes that the players only need to buy the game once, even if they are playing it on both systems.
"And it's not just limited to games that you purchase digitally," Microsoft said. "Physical discs of Xbox games can also support Smart Delivery if the developer or publisher decides to implement it." taken from a report from Digital Trends.
Read Also: [Latest] Why is Xbox Live Down? Microsoft Corporation's XboxSupport Give Response
Upcoming Games at Xbox Series X
14 game titiles have been confirmed that will feature Xbox Series X optimization that will be delivered via Smart Delivery:
- The Ascent
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Call of the Sea
- Chorus
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- DiRT 5
- Gears 5
- Halo Infinite
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Second Extinction
- Scarlet Nexus
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
With Smart Delivery, you can buy a game once with the guarantee that you’ll be able to play the best version of that game across generations. Learn more here: https://t.co/o275dzAUaX — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) June 15, 2020
In addition, the company has also stressed out that Smart Delivery will also work with its Xbox Game Pass subscription service just as long as players are still subscrived to the servcice. They'll be getting these optimized versions of the games instantly.
Players can look forward to additional games that will soon be optimized leading up to the latest console launch according to the official XBox Blog.
According to Microsoft, it already plays thousands of games thanks to its advanced backwards compatibility support, with older titles looking and playing "better than ever before".
You can also check out this amazing trailer that XBox has set up for the new feature.
Read Also: Reddit Post Shows Vision of Xbox Series X Senua's Saga Special Edition: XboxSeriesX Community Itself Shared the Post!
Related Articles
What Games Are Coming To The Xbox Series X? Here's What Could Be Shown in July Event
The Xbox Series X hasn't been in the spotlight due to the PlayStation 5's recent reveal event. But this July, it seems like they'll be showing off their upcoming games.
Why are Wired Controllers Cheap? Microsoft Hyperkin X91 Retro Wired Controller Review
Ever wondered why are wired controllers cheap? The Microsoft Hyperkin X91 retro wired controller shows why.
[Leak] The Classic Brothers In Arms Franchise Is Coming Back?
The classic franchise Brothers in Arms has had numerous leaks and rumors talking about its return. But now there has been enough that has come out to confirm that it most likely is coming back.
$149.99 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller VS. PS5 Controller. Can Xbox Compete?
Will Microsoft's $14.99 Xbox Elite Wireless controller beat Sony's PS5 next-gen controller?
Leak Shows That A Red Dead Redemption Remake Is Coming To The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X
An anonymous leak has shown that the next-gen consoles will be getting a remake of the classic Western shooter game Red Dead Redemption. Is John Marston staying?
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Google Maps Tools Can Pave Way to New Pokemon Go-like Game Developers: Here's How
Google launched Google Maps Platforms back in March 2018, it wasn't publicly available as only a limited number of studios were given access.
SCIENCE
Astronomers Discover Fast Radio Bursts from Deep Space: A Sign of Extraterrestrial Life?
imagine when a couple of astronomers discover fast radio bursts (FRBs) that would blow their minds forever.
GAMES
What Games Are Coming To The Xbox Series X? Here's What Could Be Shown in July Event
The Xbox Series X hasn't been in the spotlight due to the PlayStation 5's recent reveal event. But this July, it seems like they'll be showing off their upcoming games.
CULTURE
Renee Gracie Makes $17,500/Week After Quitting Supercar Driving: Could She be Doing... Something Dirty?
A popular supercar driver by the name of Renee Gracie has quit driving and moved to... adult site.. What could she be doing now? Is the amount of money she makes enough to justify her career shift?