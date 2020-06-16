Games

What Games Are Coming To The Xbox Series X? Here's What Could Be Shown in July Event

By Jared N. , Jun 16, 2020 02:14 AM EDT

The Xbox Series X is going to release by the end of the year, but we haven't heard much about what games they'll have in their lineup. It's an exciting thought wondering what kind of games are in store for Microsoft's upcoming video game console.

Xbox Series X
(Photo : Xbox)

However, there are many people that think that the Xbox Series X won't have any great games. But an independent video game industry analyst, who goes by Benji-Sales on Twitter, has said that people who think that way are in for a surprise this July.

 

What's Happening In July For The Xbox Series X?

You must be wondering about what's happening in July that would have surprises.

If you're a fan of video games, you must know about E3. E3 was cancelled this year, which meant that the Xbox portion of that event won't be happening.

However, that doesn't mean they can hold their own event like what the PlayStation 5 had. The Xbox event in July will apparently be a big one. Xbox has been focusing on first-party since they want exclusives that can truly shine and exceed people's expectations.

There will be a new IP from Xbox announced during that event. That new IP might be the upcoming AAA RPG from Obsidian that's similar to Skyrim that more than a hundred people have been working on for a while now.

During The Video Game Awards, there haven't been any nominations for Game of the Year for an Xbox exclusive. The nominations that were console exclusives were games from Sony and Nintendo.

According to an Xbox Insider, who goes by Klobrille on Twitter, he feels as good about the first-party line-up from Xbox as he always did. He is confident that they will surpass the bar set by Sony's PS5 event.

Halo Infinite official art
(Photo : Xbox)

What Could Be Shown At The Xbox Event In July?

An in-game trailer and some gameplay of Hellblade 2. A gameplay showcase and a possible trailer of Halo Infinite. Psychonauts 2 will probably show a gameplay trailer.

Obsidian will reveal their AAA RPG with a cinematic trailer. The reboot of Fable will also have a cinematic trailer. Perfect Dark's reboot will have a teaser.

There is possibly going to be a gameplay showcase of Everwild. Makers of We Happy Few, Compulsion Games, will tease a third-person adventure game. The Coalition, makers of Gears of War, might reveal their new game or at least confirm they're working on it.

A trailer for a new Forza game will be shown, but we probably won't see anything new for a long while. Path of Exile makers, InXile, will tease their upcoming industry-leading triple-A game.

State of Decay 3 will be talked about, we might not see any gameplay since it's still being developed. There will be announcements from Xbox Game Studios Publishing that are possibly about indie dev acquisitions. Hopefully, there is even more than that.

TAG xbox series x, Games, Upcoming, July, Event, E3

Related Articles

Microsoft has finally released Smart Delivery for XBox users as a way of thanking them for their continued loyalty.

How does Xbox Series X's Latest Feature Smart Delivery Work: Microsoft Explains

Microsoft has finally released Smart Delivery for XBox users as a way of thanking them for their continued loyalty.
Ever wondered why are wired controllers cheap? The Microsoft Hyperkin X91 retro wired controller shows why.

Why are Wired Controllers Cheap? Microsoft Hyperkin X91 Retro Wired Controller Review

Ever wondered why are wired controllers cheap? The Microsoft Hyperkin X91 retro wired controller shows why.
The indie video game platform itch.io is selling a bundle that contains over 1000 games and more to support racial justice and equality. Grab the bundle now before it's too late!

Pay $5 For 1000+ Games With The Bundle For Racial Justice And Equality On Itch.io

The indie video game platform itch.io is selling a bundle that contains over 1000 games and more to support racial justice and equality. Grab the bundle now before it's too late!
Warner Bros Japan has announced that they are holding a virtual event they are calling Stay Connected with guests from three prominent anime shows, Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma, Is It Wrong To Try to Pick Up Girl in a Dungeon?, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. Find out what to expect.

Warner Bros Japan Will Be Hosting A Virtual Event Called Stay Connected With Anime Next Month

Warner Bros Japan has announced that they are holding a virtual event they are calling Stay Connected with guests from three prominent anime shows, Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma, Is It Wrong To Try to Pick Up Girl in a Dungeon?, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. Find out what to expect.
The classic franchise Brothers in Arms has had numerous leaks and rumors talking about its return. But now there has been enough that has come out to confirm that it most likely is coming back.

[Leak] The Classic Brothers In Arms Franchise Is Coming Back?

The classic franchise Brothers in Arms has had numerous leaks and rumors talking about its return. But now there has been enough that has come out to confirm that it most likely is coming back.
Will Microsoft's $14.99 Xbox Elite Wireless controller beat Sony's PS5 next-gen controller?

$149.99 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller VS. PS5 Controller. Can Xbox Compete?

Will Microsoft's $14.99 Xbox Elite Wireless controller beat Sony's PS5 next-gen controller?
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Google Maps Tools Can Pave Way to New Pokemon Go-like Game Developers: Here's How

Google launched Google Maps Platforms back in March 2018, it wasn't publicly available as only a limited number of studios were given access.

SCIENCE

Astronomers Discover Fast Radio Bursts from Deep Space: A Sign of Extraterrestrial Life?

imagine when a couple of astronomers discover fast radio bursts (FRBs) that would blow their minds forever.

GAMES

What Games Are Coming To The Xbox Series X? Here's What Could Be Shown in July Event

The Xbox Series X hasn't been in the spotlight due to the PlayStation 5's recent reveal event. But this July, it seems like they'll be showing off their upcoming games.

CULTURE

Renee Gracie Makes $17,500/Week After Quitting Supercar Driving: Could She be Doing... Something Dirty?

A popular supercar driver by the name of Renee Gracie has quit driving and moved to... adult site.. What could she be doing now? Is the amount of money she makes enough to justify her career shift?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[Fact Check] Did George Floyd's Criminal Past Include Assulting Aracely Henriquez Before His Death?

[Fact Check] Did George Floyd Really Assault Aracely Henriquez Before His Death?

One Piece Fan draws Ace Using Fire

WATCH! One Piece Fan Brings Luffy's Brother Ace to Life in a Wonderful Artwork Using Fire!

Alternate cover of Batman #95

Was Bruce Wayne The One Funding Joker's War Against Batman All Along?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

A Leaked Image Of The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Shows An Amazing Yet Annoying Feature

6 Shocking Celebrity Gamers You Wouldn't Have Guessed: Elijah Wood, Daniel Craig, Jack Black, and More!

6 Shocking Celebrity Gamers This 2020 You Wouldn't Have Guessed and the Type of Games They Play

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP GAMES

[Leak] A New Kingdom Hearts Game Might Be Coming: It Will Be Called Melody Of Memory

Father Makes Fundraiser to Make Back $2,800 His 9-Year-Old Kid Spends on the Apple Store After Finding "Hack"

Why are Wired Controllers Cheap? Microsoft Hyperkin X91 Retro Wired Controller Review

Should Destiny 2 Make its Latest Bug a Part of the Story? Here's Why It's A Yes [And No]

What Games Are Coming To The Xbox Series X? Here's What Could Be Shown in July Event

Real Time Analytics