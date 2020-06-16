[Confirmed] Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are Now a Thing: Couple Spotted Holding Hands and Kissing

Fans of Transformers might easily remember Megan Fox and just recently, she has finally confirmed her ongoing burgeoning relationship with the rap artist Machine Gun Kelly just this Monday. The 34-year-old star of Jennifer's Body has now joined the 30-year-old rapper and actor at a certain Mr. Furley's Bar over in Los Angeles' Sherman Oaks' local neighborhood for a couple of drinks.

The new loved-up couple now has had both their hands entwined as they were walking out of the local bar. The two then shared a really quick but passionate kiss before both of them drove away.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly date outfit

Megan was rocking a casual punk look composed of a black T-shirt with both the sleeves rolled up quite slightly for her to show off her fit and toned arms. The 5ft4in beauty really rounded out her ensemble with a very simple pair of white tennis shoes along with a black leather jacket that she was carrying along with her at the side.

Her stylish long brunette tresses were also styled in really gentle waves cascading down her very front, and she also carried along with her a large backpack. Kelly (Colson Baker), on the other hand, wore a really bright red graphic T-shirt that appeared to be with ripped acid wash jeans, his white signature Converse sneakers, and also a standout white baseball cap that screamed: "F*** YOU."

This King of Staten Island actor clearly looked agitated as both he and Megan left the bar while both holding their hands around 7 PM, after first showing up previously around 5:25 PM. The two actually seemed to be ignoring the standard Los Angeles' order that required people within the city to be wearing face masks whenever they are around in public places, and they also did not attempt to keep the standard six-foot distance from others.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly romance

Kelly really gripped Megan's fingers while both of them chatted by his own convertible burnt sienna Cadillac Eldorado. He also opened the door in order to allow Megan to step inside, but both of them actually took their time before they even drove away. Kelly was also seen leaning over as Megan deeply gazed into his eyes before both of them shared a kiss.

Their romantic outing eventually came after Megan's previous husband Brian Austin Green was recently spotted with a new blonde pinup and also a former teen bride Courtney Stodden just on Saturday. Both of them were leaving the Mejico Grill & Tequila Lounge over in Agoura Hills located in California along with a takeout bag.

Earlier this week, Megan sparked rumors of the shocking relationship with Machine Gun Kelly when she surprisingly appeared with him in his own raunchy new music video for the song Bloody Valentine.

