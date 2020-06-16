Tech
Invest in Robotics to Eliminate Workplace Injuries
Apart from being compelled by the law, any company worth its salt is concerned about the safety of its workers. Safety precautions in the workplace help to eliminate accidents that result in injuries. Workers who feel safe at work are happier, motivated, and more productive.
Automation is, by far, the most successful method of reducing work-related trauma in the workplace. When you bring in robots or automated machines to take over hazardous jobs, instances of injuries go down.
Automation and Safety in the Workplace
The popularity of robots in the workplace is at an all-time high. Companies invest in them because they help to cut costs as well as boost production. Manufacturing automation is especially crucial because many manufacturing operations are relatively dangerous.
Also, automation helps to alleviate injury in the workplace by:
-
Taking over dangerous operations
-
Monitoring and responding to emergencies
-
Planning and updating safety protocols
Taking Over Dangerous Operations
A lot of manufacturing operations involve tasks such as picking and placing large parts on machines or conveyor belts. Repeated actions of picking and placing can course musculoskeletal issues as well as other physical injuries.
Also, many of these tasks are performed repeatedly over a long period. Human beings get bored from doing the same thing over and over and may lose focus. This may lead to accidents that may result in serious injuries.
Monitoring and Responding to Emergencies
An automated system responds to an emergence fast and in real-time. Additionally, they are programmed to prevent dangerous situations. They take care of them before they happen.
Planning and Updating Safety Protocols
The company installs safety automation software for ease of updating and monitoring safety issues. You can use the software to devise a plan of action should an emergency happen. Also, the plan of action needs not to interrupt business operations.
Why is safety Essential?
Does your manufacturing company benefit directly from a safe workplace? In a nutshell, yes, it does. Your workers are upbeat as they do not have to worry about ending up in the ER. Also, they are assured that the company appreciates them and cares for their wellbeing.
Freeing up workers from physical workers leaves them free to work on cognitive projects. This makes them feel more fulfilled at work.
Safety at work also benefits the company in the following ways.
Enhanced Efficiency
Automation boosts production because:
-
It works faster
-
It gives consistently good results
-
It boosts product quality
-
Eliminates waste
You may have to dig deep into your wallet in the beginning. However, maintaining your machines costs less than paying wages. Also, the ROI is quite impressive.
Competitive Edge
With increased production, better products, and a better company image, you can compete better with your peers. Safety helps you to achieve better results.
How to Enhance Safety in the Workplace
Installing and automation system is only the beginning. For your workplace to be adequately safe, you must take measures such as the following:
-
Train your workers: Once the system has been installed, teach them to use it properly.
-
Risk assessment: Understand your system before attempting any maintenance procedures. The people involved in the process must work as one.
-
Periodic maintenance: You must ensure that your system runs well by maintaining it regularly. Get the experts to perform routine check-ups.
-
Lockout/Tagout: This involves removing any dangerous sources of energy that could result in unpredictable surges stored from earlier use.
-
Legalities: Educate yourself on the requirements of the law for the safety of your workers and maintenance procedures. Also, stay updated on any changes.
Conclusion
Automation plays a huge role in enhancing safety in the workplace. It keeps your workers away from hazardous jobs and environments and frees them to do more cognitive work. Consequently, it reduces injuries on the work floor, boosts job satisfaction, and makes workers feel valued.
This results in an increase in production, which gives your company a competitive edge. You can face the best in the game on the same level.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Invest in Robotics to Eliminate Workplace Injuries
Apart from being compelled by the law, any company worth its salt is concerned about the safety of its workers. Safety precautions in the workplace help to eliminate accidents that result in injuries. Workers who feel safe at work are happier, motivated, and more productive.
SCIENCE
Astronomers Discover Fast Radio Bursts from Deep Space: A Sign of Extraterrestrial Life?
imagine when a couple of astronomers discover fast radio bursts (FRBs) that would blow their minds forever.
HOW TO
Summer in Mara Game Guide: How to Make a Fish Dish
Summer in Mara is out! Here's a secret to get past fishing and straight into making a fish dish in no time.
CULTURE
No, 'Tenet' from Christopher Nolan Won't Be The Movie That Will Resurrect Theaters: Guess What?
Movie theaters have been closed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused some moves to delay their release date. It seems like Tenet will be the movie that brings theaters back from the dead.