Tech

Chrome Users Watch Out! Google Confirmed Serious New Issues With Windows 10 Release: Here's How to Fix

By CaseQ. , Jun 16, 2020 11:53 PM EDT

Google Chrome is considered one of the most popular browsers that people use next to Safari and up-and-coming Microsoft Edge. But with the release of the Windows 10 May 2020 Feature Update comes also a number of problems and issues as well.

For instance, Chrome users are reporting that they keep getting signed out. Google Project Zero researcher Travis Ormandy ran into the problem after installing the new feature Update by Windows.

According to Ormandy: "[What] I notice is that the user above reports using VMware, and I also use that, version 15.5.5. I don't use WSL2, so it can't be that, and credential guard isn't enabled," Ormandy noted saying that the problem is on Google's side and not Microsoft's as noted by Winbuzzer.com.

One Reddit user also posted that not only was he signed out of Chrome but all of the passwords were forgotten adding that it happens even when Windows is restarted as noted by Windows Central.

Others have also mentioned that it also wrecks the syncing engine in Chrome as well as preventing it from saving cookies every time the browser closes.

According to Ormandy, he mentioned that these issues may have stemmed from the dpapisrv master key cache and suggests these following steps in hopes of resolving the situation:

  1. Start > Event Viewer > Applications and Services > Microsoft > Windows > Crypto-DPAPI > Operational
  2. Check for errors (his fix is dependent on errors being found here) - if Yes
  3. Close all Chrome Windows
  4. Press Win+L to lock your computer
  5. Unlock, then start Chrome

Read Also: Microsoft Windows 10 Is Getting An Ebook Store 

Windows 10 Feature Update Affecting Other Programs

It's not only Google Chrome users feeling the negative effects of installing the update.

Although it's supposed to be a good thing when Microsoft Edge automatically launches after installing the latest feature update, Microsoft has deemed this an issue.

The system continually crashes for the FireFox browser.

As for One Drive, users are also experiencing the same problem according to Redit user njtallguy:

Windows 10 issue after 2004 Update: Forgets Onedrive logins, sometime Edge and Chrome. from r/Windows10

What was once part of the Windows family, Cortana has just become an ordinary app that updates from the Microsoft store. But even then, users complained that it still manages to run in the background even after closing the program while some users have been reporting Cortana not working in their region, when the digital assistant was working in the previous release. 

There were also system problems noted by users that come with the update such as the Fresh Start feature, establishing a VPN connection, driver installation problems, Bluetooth constantly disconnecting, an issue with storage space, and no internet access. 

Until Microsoft releases a pach that can fix these bugs, users are not recommended to download the new feature update. 

Read Also: Google's New Smart Home Speaker 'Prince' Is Coming Soon: Price, Specs, and All the Details You Need to Know

TAG Google Chrome

Related Articles

The Android O Developer Preview 3 comes with a true incognito mode that prevents the keyboard from remembering keywords and making suggestions.

Android O Debuts Incognito Mode For Chrome

The Android O Developer Preview 3 comes with a true incognito mode that prevents the keyboard from remembering keywords and making suggestions.
Microsoft is powering up to beat Google's Chromebook in the school setting. The latest laptop Surface is combined with Windows 10 Cloud OS for a more powerful and versatile performance for students.

Microsoft Could Beat Google With This Important Educational Tool

Microsoft is powering up to beat Google's Chromebook in the school setting. The latest laptop Surface is combined with Windows 10 Cloud OS for a more powerful and versatile performance for students.
According to Google, the new throttling mechanism leads to fewer busy background tabs. The Google engineer noted that Chrome 57’s new background tab throttling mechanism typically results in 25% fewer busy tabs running in the background.

Chrome 57 Update Throttle Background Tabs To Reduce Power Consumption

According to Google, the new throttling mechanism leads to fewer busy background tabs. The Google engineer noted that Chrome 57’s new background tab throttling mechanism typically results in 25% fewer busy tabs running in the background.
Chrome for MacOS will get enhanced malware protection in order to ensure safe browsing.

Google Chrome Gets Better Malware Protection On MacOS

Chrome for MacOS will get enhanced malware protection in order to ensure safe browsing.
The goal of the team behind the Google Spaces was to create a better small-group sharing experience and to use what they have learned to improve other Google products and services.

Google To Shut Down Spaces On April

The goal of the team behind the Google Spaces was to create a better small-group sharing experience and to use what they have learned to improve other Google products and services.
Google Chrome for iOS has a new update that will enable users to scan QR codes and barcodes.

Google Chrome For iOS Now Has Built-In QR And Barcode Scanner

Google Chrome for iOS has a new update that will enable users to scan QR codes and barcodes.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Chrome Users Watch Out! Google Confirmed Serious New Issues With Windows 10 Release: Here's How to Fix

Google Chrome is considered one of the most popular browsers that people use next to Safari and up-and-coming Microsoft Edge. But with the release of the Windows 10 May 2020 Feature Update comes also a number of problems and issues as well.

SCIENCE

Astronomers Discover Fast Radio Bursts from Deep Space: A Sign of Extraterrestrial Life?

imagine when a couple of astronomers discover fast radio bursts (FRBs) that would blow their minds forever.

GAMES

Will There Be A Demon's Souls Remake For XBox or PC?

With the news that a remake of Demon's Souls will be spearheaded by Blueprint Games, Xbox users and PC gamers are patiently waiting to hear from Sony Interactive Entertainment on whether or not a Microsoft-based version of Demon's Souls will be released

CULTURE

Here's How to Date Keanu Reeves: 15-Minute Private Zoom Call Bid Passed $16,000

You heard it right, you can finally go on a Zoom date with none other than Keanu Reeves himself! Date? Here's how!
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[Confirmed] Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are Now a Thing: Couple Spotted Holding Hands and Kissing

[Confirmed] Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are a Thing: Holding Hands and Kisses?

Armin Küpper playing his saxophone on a pipeline

[Video] Watch As This Man Duets With A Pipeline To Create Mesmerizing Music

Renee Gracie Networth: This is How Much She Makes a Week in an Adult Site After Controversial Shift in Career

Renee Gracie Makes $17,500/Week After Quitting Supercar Driving: Could She be Doing... Something Dirty?

radio burst from deep space

Astronomers Discover Fast Radio Bursts from Deep Space: A Sign of Extraterrestrial Life?

[New Video] A Clip of George Floyd's 'Murder' in the Hands of Police Shows Tou Thao's 'Major Contribution' to His Death

New George Floyd Video Shows Tou Thao's 'Major Contribution' to the 'Murder' is Harder to Watch than the First

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

Google Virtual Internship 2020: How to Become an Intern

Why You Should Read Free BITCOIN News

Mistakes to Avoid on your Facebook Page

Father Makes Fundraiser to Make Back $2,800 His 9-Year-Old Kid Spends on the Apple Store After Finding "Hack"

How does Xbox Series X's Latest Feature Smart Delivery Work: Microsoft Explains

Real Time Analytics