[Review] New Kodo-Inspired Mazda BT-50 ute Unveiled in Australia: Here's Why Choose it Over Predecessors

New Kodo-Inspired Mazda BT-50 ute Unveiled in Australia: Here's Why Choose it Over Predecessors

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on, that doesn't seem to stop Mazda from releasing the all new BT-50 ute. Earlier, Mazda has unveiled the all-new BT-50 ute's design and select features in its Australian showrooms ahead of schedule.

This is considered to be the third generation of BT-50 that follows its predecessor and is built in the same factory as the Ford Ranger in collaboration with Isuzu.

According to Mazda, the inspiration for the new vehicle is "fused its attractive Kodo design language with the bold, muscular proportions a ute demands, to convey a sense of toughness and powerful movement, even standing still." as noted by Practical Motoring.

Mazda BT-50 ute's Features

According to a report from The West Australian, it is mentioned that the new Mazda will be equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be available, as will a 9-inch infotainment screen.

Other technological features also includes cameras and sensors for advanced driver safety systems including Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

CarSales.com noted that the new vehicle will be able to accelerate, brake and steer itself for the first time, comparing it to other pickup trucks like the Toyota HiLux, Ford Ranger and Mitsubishi Triton making a 5-star ANCAP safety rating possible.

Mazda vehicles are commonly equipped with a dashboard, instrument cluster and air-vents which can also be found in the front seats of top-spec models, which score heating, leather trim and power adjustment including lumbar.

Vinesh Bhindi, who serves as Mazda Australia Managing Director mentioned that he was excited to deliver a new model to the good people of Australia mentioning that the vehicle will bring an unrivalled design, comfort and capability that customers will expect from an ute and more.

"A more rugged, muscular application of Mazda's successful Kodo design gives Brand-New Mazda BT-50 unmistakable road presence, while the high-tech safety features provide drivers and fleet manager with peace of mind. said Bhindi.

He also added that ownership experience remains essential to Mazda customers and Brand-New Mazda BT-50 by adding more accessories and customer programs.

Upgrades

Car Advice noted that the 2021 Mazda BT-50 will be powered by Isuzu's upgraded 3.0-litre turbo diesel four-cylinder engine and matched to either a six-speed manual or six-speed auto transmission.

Although the output of the vehicle will only be at 140kW power and 450Nm torque, Mazda says this will deliver better fuel economy.

The new model has also maintained its 3500kg towing capacity and 1000kg-plus payload on certain models.

The new Mazda BT-50 will be available with 16-, 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels and in seven paint colours: Gunblue Mica, Concrete Grey Mica, Red Volcano Mica, True Black Mica, Ingot Silver Metallic, Rock Grey Mica and Ice White. Pricing and further details will be revealed closer to the BT-50's local arrival.

