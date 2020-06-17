Science
Elon Musk Has an Interesting Job Posting as He Confirms Plan to Build 'Floating' Spaceports For His SpaceX Rockets
Recently, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has surprisingly revealed that his space agency is building spaceports for rockets to use when they travel from Earth to the moon or to Mars and vice versa.
Elon Musk said that these spacecraft facilities will also have a purpose of launching rockets around the Earth for traveling.
SpaceX Is Developing Floating Spaceports
On Twitter, a tweet claimed that SpaceX was building floating superheavy-class spaceports to be used for missions to Mars and the moon, as well as for hypersonic travel around our planet.
SpaceX is hiring for Offshore Operations Engineers in Brownsville.
From the post: "Work as part of a team of engineers and technicians to design and build an operational offshore rocket launch facility"
With thanks to @CowboyDanPaasch for the scoop.https://t.co/S0i8BM04KL — Gavin - SpaceXFleet.com (@SpaceXFleet) June 16, 2020
A job posting that SpaceX posted online is looking for an experienced offshore operations engineer in Texas's city of Brownsville. Their duty will involve developing launch systemes for rockets and their future missions.
The posting stated that SpaceX was founded under the beliefs that a future where humanity is exploring outer space and the stars is much more exciting than a future where we stay grounded on our planet.
What SpaceX is doing today is they are doing what they can to create the many technologies that would make that future possible, where their last goal is to have humans living on Mars.
Elon Musk has said many times that he had an ambition to make humans a species that lived on multiple planets since he said it would be vital for our survival in the long run.
Musk also said he wants to be able to travel to Mars while he's still alive. But he said recently that at the rate current progress is going, unfortunately, he may not be able to do so. Although, progress can always speed up somehow and he may fulfill his desire sooner rather than later.
Read Also: What Did SpaceX Founder and CEO Elon Musk Mean By "The Trampoline Is Working"?
SpaceX's Starship Is Top Priority
In an announcement last week, Elon Musk announced that their top priority at SpaceX was building the Starship spacecraft. The Starship spacecraft is meant to be spacecraft that can bring humans around our solar system.
He wrote in an email to all the employees of SpaceX to consider that the top priority of the entirety of SpaceX to be making the Starship possible. He also mentioned that reducing the Dragon return risk is also a priority.
SpaceX has been developing the reusable super-heavy launch vehicle since 8 years ago. It began as a self-funded project to achieve private spaceflight. They are planning to use the Starship to launch commercial payloads in 2021 or later.
The Starship, SpaceX's ambitious stainless steel spacecraft is one of the three big projects that are happening in SpaceX. The other projects include the Starlink internet satellite relat as well as the Crew Dragon space program. Last month, the Crew Dragon recently succeeded in launching two NASA astronauts up to orbit and to the International Space Station.
Multiple iterations of the Starship prototypes have already been made, but the most recent tested iteration ended with a massive explosion.
Read Also: [VIDEO] SpaceX Secrets Revealed: This Is How Elon Musk's Spacecraft Works in 10 Minutes
Related Articles
More Tesla Model Y Buyers Reportedly Refuse Deliveries Amid Serious Issues
Know These Details Before You Think of Purchasing! The Tesla Model Y will definitely be a hit! The only question is, will it be a good or bad hit?
Time to Shine! Tesla is Now Accepting Design Submissions for Its Upcoming Chinese-Made Small Electric Car
Elon Musk's Tesla is now accepting design submissions for its upcoming Chinese-made small electric cars. Tesla has made this announcement official via the company's WeChat account over in China and has invited all car designers to pass their own designs for the brand new vehicle
Is Russia's Space Leader Jealous of SpaceX's Elon Musk?
Could Russia's space leader be jealous of Elon Musk's SpaceX's recent success?
[Viral Video] Elon Musk Claims Teslas Don't Crash: Watch the Autopilot Avoid a Pig on the Road
A new video has surfaced on Twitter of the Tesla autopilot missing a pig on the road. Twitter user Pranay Pathole tweeted to Elon Musk a video that shows an action-camera view of a street. The video showcases a camera's view of the street as the vehicle the camera is situated on is moving through the streets.
Elon Musk Included: This Picture of Ice-Filled Mars is Taking The Internet By Storm
Elon Musk comes back to Twitter after some time off. Elon Musk is back in the Twitterverse again after his worldwide announcement of some time off from the social media application on June 2, 2020. One of Elon Musk's latest tweets on Twitter was a remark on planet Mars having a substantial amount of icy water in one of its craters.
[VIDEO] SpaceX Secrets Revealed: This Is How Elon Musk's SpaceX Spacecraft Works
Have you ever wondered how all the spacecraft made by Elon Musk's space company SpaceX worked? a recent video uploaded on Youtube shared details on how the prominent space company's spacecraft, from Falcon 1 to Falcon 9 work.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Reddit User Accuses Facebook of Stealing His Money and Scamming Small Marketing Clients
When you set up Facebook Ads, ensure that you do it properly or else you'll be locked out of your account.
SCIENCE
Elon Musk Has an Interesting Job Posting as He Confirms Plan to Build 'Floating' Spaceports For His SpaceX Rockets
SpaceX will be building spaceports for rockets to use when they travel between the Earth, the moon, and Mars.
GAMES
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Introduces Aquaman, the Marauders, New Battlepass, Features, and More!
Get ready for a wet and wild adventure in Fortnite's water-themed Season with Jason Momoa's Aquaman making his first debut on the game.