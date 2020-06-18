3 Top Power Banks For Nintendo Switch: Which From Anker, Mophie, and Marval are the Best?

Don't you just hate it when your phone suddenly gives in when you are right in the middle of an important business call? Or when your portable console runs out of battery when you just finishing up your quest?

It's frustrating right? Maybe it's high time for you to buy a power bank to help keep your devices afloat a little while longer.

But even that part can be tricky. With so many brands and features to consider in buying a power bank, how will you know when you have found the right one? Well, look no further than this list.

Owned by Anker Innovations based in ShenZhen, Guangdong, Anker is known for producing computer and mobile accessories.

According to iMore, this battery is great for road trips and extended flights. The Anker has multiple ports that you can use not just to charge your Nintendo Switch, but also your phone and tablet as well.

The defining factor in the battery is how much energy can be extracted from the USB-C port as it is rated at 30W output through that port, something most batteries cannot do.

The USB-C port has a feaure called Power Delivery or PD meaning that it can output at higher power levels, even while you're playing the Switch. Without it, most batteries can't provide more energy than the Switch consumes when playing a game- in layman's terms, your Switch will run out of power slower than most batteries.

It may be heavy and inconvenient to carry without a case (not to mention the price tag of almost $100), but the Anker Powercore+ 26800 PD is definitely worth your money.

Generally, power banks are devices that can just be slipped into your front pocket while you charge your phone or any device.

The Morphie Powerstation XXL is a perfect example. Now, don't be fooled because of the double extra large size after the name. The batteries intended for the Nintendo Switch are often bulky and oddly shaped, but the Powerstation XXL is smaller than most batteries in its category. It's capable of charging up your Switch with an additional 14 hours of use.

Although this doesn't have Power Delivery like the aforementioned battery, it's still pretty decent at $60. As you scour around Amazon, make sure to only get the charger that best suits your needs. You can check out a few tips here.

Unlike other batteries that attach directly to the unit, this one isn't nearly as bulky, so your fingers won't get extended further while your grasping the Switch in your hands.

Marval Power GuliKit Battery Master battery is the same as the ZeroLemon giving you more time to play. Not only does it have multiple charging ports, but it also attaches to the Switch easily. Plus it won't hurt your budget at $40.

