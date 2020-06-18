Science
[New Video] See the Close Up of the Proud SpaceX Crew Dragon as it Flaunts the NASA Logo and the American Flag
SpaceX and NASA have done it again. A video on Facebook from the public group "SpaceX' has just been posted. The short video consists of a close-up view on the recent launching of the SpaceX spacecraft Falcon 9.
The video is 12 seconds long and is captioned with "Best 'Crew Cam' View?" as its header. The 12-second long video shows the Falcon 9 blasting off from its launching pad.
The outer layer of the space vehicle was imprinted with the circular logo of NASA and the American flag. These logos were printed twice on the Falcon 9, situated on the top and middle parts of the spacecraft.
The woman behind the video recording was saying many things as the space shuttle was lifting off, stating her appraisal of NASA, SpaceX, and the Crew Dragon. In the background, it can be heard that people were cheering as the Falcon 9 spacecraft started its ascent into space.
The comment section of the Facebook video post expressed a generally positive outlook on the Falcon 9 launching, mentioning how breathtaking and amazing it was for America to launch a space shuttle into space again.
A New Era of Space Exploration for America
On May 31, 2020, at 3:22 PM (ET), the Crew Dragon space shuttle of SpaceX named "Falcon 9" launched into orbit in space. The astronaut crew that operated the inside of the SpaceX spacecraft consisted of NASA astronauts Col. Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken.
The Falcon 9 space vehicle launched from Launch Complex 39A, a launching pad that was used to launch many previous successful space shuttles. This recent achievement by NASA would not be made possible if it weren't for SpaceX's provision of the Crew Dragon spacecraft "Falcon 9."
Read Also: [Video] Check Out How the SpaceX Deploys The Starlink Into Orbit
NASA's statement
According to an official video released by NASA on Twitter, it has been almost a decade since America launched an American spacecraft into space. Vice President Mike Pence, the speaker in the video, extended his congratulatory message in the NASA video.
The vice president has also stated in another official NASA video of NASA's future plans, saying that it is America's goal to go back to the Moon and devise a way to land on Mars finally.
The name of this new space exploration program is the Artemis program, as stated by the American President Donald Trump. He announced that the Artemis program will commence by 2024 and that the first female astronaut to reach the Moon will be of an American lineage.
Trump has also announced the safe arrival of the two Crew Dragon astronauts into Earth's lower orbit, telling all of America the breakthrough that it has achieved. Many people have expressed their positive sentiments and appraisals on the matter, including the official Twitter page of Times Square.
Times Square has stated its gratitude to NASA and SpaceX for successfully completing the Launch America program of the Crew Dragon space shuttle Falcon 9.
Read Also: [VIDEO] Tesla of the Sky? Could the Velis Electro Airplane be the Electic Cars of the Sky?
Related Articles
Elon Musk Has an Interesting Job Posting as He Confirms Plan to Build 'Floating' Spaceports For His SpaceX Rockets
SpaceX will be building spaceports for rockets to use when they travel between the Earth, the moon, and Mars.
More Tesla Model Y Buyers Reportedly Refuse Deliveries Amid Serious Issues
Know These Details Before You Think of Purchasing! The Tesla Model Y will definitely be a hit! The only question is, will it be a good or bad hit?
Time to Shine! Tesla is Now Accepting Design Submissions for Its Upcoming Chinese-Made Small Electric Car
Elon Musk's Tesla is now accepting design submissions for its upcoming Chinese-made small electric cars. Tesla has made this announcement official via the company's WeChat account over in China and has invited all car designers to pass their own designs for the brand new vehicle
Is Russia's Space Leader Jealous of SpaceX's Elon Musk?
Could Russia's space leader be jealous of Elon Musk's SpaceX's recent success?
[Viral Video] Elon Musk Claims Teslas Don't Crash: Watch the Autopilot Avoid a Pig on the Road
A new video has surfaced on Twitter of the Tesla autopilot missing a pig on the road. Twitter user Pranay Pathole tweeted to Elon Musk a video that shows an action-camera view of a street. The video showcases a camera's view of the street as the vehicle the camera is situated on is moving through the streets.
Elon Musk Included: This Picture of Ice-Filled Mars is Taking The Internet By Storm
Elon Musk comes back to Twitter after some time off. Elon Musk is back in the Twitterverse again after his worldwide announcement of some time off from the social media application on June 2, 2020. One of Elon Musk's latest tweets on Twitter was a remark on planet Mars having a substantial amount of icy water in one of its craters.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Twitter Voice Message: How To Tweet Your Talk [Step by Step Guide]
Voice recognition has proven its usefulness time and time again, especially when living out our daily lives.
SCIENCE
[New Video] See Close Up How the SpaceX Crew Dragon Flaunted the NASA Logo and American Flag
SpaceX, truly American! See how SpaceX promotes not its own logo, but the NASA logo and the American Flag!
GAMES
Summer in Mara Guide: Make Ingots The Fastest Way
Copper, Silver and other ore ingots are used in a lot of useful recipes. This How To Make Ingots In Summer In Mara guide will tell you the steps you must complete before you unlock the ability to make your own ingots using the Workbench on your Home Island.