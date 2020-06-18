Science

[New Video] See the Close Up of the Proud SpaceX Crew Dragon as it Flaunts the NASA Logo and the American Flag

By Urian , Jun 18, 2020 06:20 AM EDT

SpaceX and NASA have done it again. A video on Facebook from the public group "SpaceX' has just been posted. The short video consists of a close-up view on the recent launching of the SpaceX spacecraft Falcon 9.

The video is 12 seconds long and is captioned with "Best 'Crew Cam' View?" as its header. The 12-second long video shows the Falcon 9 blasting off from its launching pad.

The outer layer of the space vehicle was imprinted with the circular logo of NASA and the American flag. These logos were printed twice on the Falcon 9, situated on the top and middle parts of the spacecraft.

The woman behind the video recording was saying many things as the space shuttle was lifting off, stating her appraisal of NASA, SpaceX, and the Crew Dragon. In the background, it can be heard that people were cheering as the Falcon 9 spacecraft started its ascent into space.

The comment section of the Facebook video post expressed a generally positive outlook on the Falcon 9 launching, mentioning how breathtaking and amazing it was for America to launch a space shuttle into space again.

[New Video] See the Close Up of the Proud SpaceX Crew Dragon as it Flaunts the NASA Logo and the American Flag
(Photo : Screenshot From Billy Bob Joe Facebook Page)
[New Video] See the Close Up of the Proud SpaceX Crew Dragon as it Flaunts the NASA Logo and the American Flag

A New Era of Space Exploration for America

On May 31, 2020, at 3:22 PM (ET), the Crew Dragon space shuttle of SpaceX named "Falcon 9" launched into orbit in space. The astronaut crew that operated the inside of the SpaceX spacecraft consisted of NASA astronauts Col. Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken.

The Falcon 9 space vehicle launched from Launch Complex 39A, a launching pad that was used to launch many previous successful space shuttles. This recent achievement by NASA would not be made possible if it weren't for SpaceX's provision of the Crew Dragon spacecraft "Falcon 9."

 

Read Also: [Video] Check Out How the SpaceX Deploys The Starlink Into Orbit

NASA's statement

According to an official video released by NASA on Twitter, it has been almost a decade since America launched an American spacecraft into space. Vice President Mike Pence, the speaker in the video, extended his congratulatory message in the NASA video.

The vice president has also stated in another official NASA video of NASA's future plans, saying that it is America's goal to go back to the Moon and devise a way to land on Mars finally.

The name of this new space exploration program is the Artemis program, as stated by the American President Donald Trump. He announced that the Artemis program will commence by 2024 and that the first female astronaut to reach the Moon will be of an American lineage.

Trump has also announced the safe arrival of the two Crew Dragon astronauts into Earth's lower orbit, telling all of America the breakthrough that it has achieved. Many people have expressed their positive sentiments and appraisals on the matter, including the official Twitter page of Times Square.

Times Square has stated its gratitude to NASA and SpaceX for successfully completing the Launch America program of the Crew Dragon space shuttle Falcon 9.

Read Also: [VIDEO] Tesla of the Sky? Could the Velis Electro Airplane be the Electic Cars of the Sky?

TAG elon musk, spacex

Related Articles

SpaceX will be building spaceports for rockets to use when they travel between the Earth, the moon, and Mars.

Elon Musk Has an Interesting Job Posting as He Confirms Plan to Build 'Floating' Spaceports For His SpaceX Rockets

SpaceX will be building spaceports for rockets to use when they travel between the Earth, the moon, and Mars.
Know These Details Before You Think of Purchasing! The Tesla Model Y will definitely be a hit! The only question is, will it be a good or bad hit?

More Tesla Model Y Buyers Reportedly Refuse Deliveries Amid Serious Issues

Know These Details Before You Think of Purchasing! The Tesla Model Y will definitely be a hit! The only question is, will it be a good or bad hit?
Elon Musk's Tesla is now accepting design submissions for its upcoming Chinese-made small electric cars. Tesla has made this announcement official via the company's WeChat account over in China and has invited all car designers to pass their own designs for the brand new vehicle

Time to Shine! Tesla is Now Accepting Design Submissions for Its Upcoming Chinese-Made Small Electric Car

Elon Musk's Tesla is now accepting design submissions for its upcoming Chinese-made small electric cars. Tesla has made this announcement official via the company's WeChat account over in China and has invited all car designers to pass their own designs for the brand new vehicle
Could Russia's space leader be jealous of Elon Musk's SpaceX's recent success?

Is Russia's Space Leader Jealous of SpaceX's Elon Musk?

Could Russia's space leader be jealous of Elon Musk's SpaceX's recent success?
A new video has surfaced on Twitter of the Tesla autopilot missing a pig on the road. Twitter user Pranay Pathole tweeted to Elon Musk a video that shows an action-camera view of a street. The video showcases a camera's view of the street as the vehicle the camera is situated on is moving through the streets.

[Viral Video] Elon Musk Claims Teslas Don't Crash: Watch the Autopilot Avoid a Pig on the Road

A new video has surfaced on Twitter of the Tesla autopilot missing a pig on the road. Twitter user Pranay Pathole tweeted to Elon Musk a video that shows an action-camera view of a street. The video showcases a camera's view of the street as the vehicle the camera is situated on is moving through the streets.
Elon Musk comes back to Twitter after some time off. Elon Musk is back in the Twitterverse again after his worldwide announcement of some time off from the social media application on June 2, 2020. One of Elon Musk's latest tweets on Twitter was a remark on planet Mars having a substantial amount of icy water in one of its craters.

Elon Musk Included: This Picture of Ice-Filled Mars is Taking The Internet By Storm

Elon Musk comes back to Twitter after some time off. Elon Musk is back in the Twitterverse again after his worldwide announcement of some time off from the social media application on June 2, 2020. One of Elon Musk's latest tweets on Twitter was a remark on planet Mars having a substantial amount of icy water in one of its craters.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Twitter Voice Message: How To Tweet Your Talk [Step by Step Guide]

Voice recognition has proven its usefulness time and time again, especially when living out our daily lives.

SCIENCE

[New Video] See Close Up How the SpaceX Crew Dragon Flaunted the NASA Logo and American Flag

SpaceX, truly American! See how SpaceX promotes not its own logo, but the NASA logo and the American Flag!

GAMES

Summer in Mara Guide: Make Ingots The Fastest Way

Copper, Silver and other ore ingots are used in a lot of useful recipes. This How To Make Ingots In Summer In Mara guide will tell you the steps you must complete before you unlock the ability to make your own ingots using the Workbench on your Home Island.

CULTURE

Is Casio's G-Shock Limited-Edition Dragon Ball Z $250 Watch Worth It?

The latest watch designs which took its inspiration fromOne Piece and Dragon Ball Z have just been released and will soon be ready to the public.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

AI Makes Blurry Faces Sharper

AI Can Now Fix Blurry Faces Turning Them into 'Super-Resolution' Images: Here's How

The Device activating

Fortnite Theories: What's Next For The Island After The Device Event? Official Season 3 Teasers Explained

Tesla Model S

Tesla Model S is Now the World's First EV Car Breaking the 400-Mile Range: Here are Other Feature Improvements

Xbox Series X

What Games Are Coming To The Xbox Series X? Here's What Could Be Shown in July Event

Google Maps

Google Maps Tools Can Pave Way to New Pokemon Go-like Game Developers: Here's How

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP SCIENCE

Elon Musk Has an Interesting Job Posting as He Confirms Plan to Build 'Floating' Spaceports For His SpaceX Rockets

[New Video] See Close Up How the SpaceX Crew Dragon Flaunted the NASA Logo and American Flag

Real Time Analytics