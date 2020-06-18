Auto
Ford Mustang Mach-E Automatic Driving Review: Did the New Software Finally Get it Right?
People will get to drive their cars without using their hands anymore. A source states that the American vehicle manufacturing company Ford has added a new feature and has updated the software of its Mustang Mach-E. This new feature is a highly advanced technological advancement in the car industry, enticing car enthusiasts and collectors everywhere.
The Mustang Mach-E will be gaining a hands-off driving feature with the addition of an update to the software system of the Ford car. According to the source mentioned earlier, the American company is discussing the addition of vehicle features that pertain to supporting the owner of the car.
These features include the automatic activation of car features such as braking and the high beam aspect of car headlights and the accuracy of the vehicle staying in the highway. The aforementioned added car features will be incorporated into the Co-Pilot360 Suite feature of Ford.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Specs
As of now, the company is enhancing the features of car models that will be released in 2021. The Mustang Mach-E is one of the first Ford car models that will be released in 2021. The Ford car will be incorporated with the Co-Pilot360 Suite feature in which the concept of hands-off driving is embedded into.
The article displayed pictures of the Mustang Mach-E, showcasing the body of the car and the sleek finish of the interior of the vehicle. It also showed how the tablet within the Ford car operates the internal systems and acts as a bigger screen for an owner's mobile phone. The vehicle comes in three body colors: porcelain white, ruby red, and cerulean blue.
Read Also: [VIDEO] Tesla of the Sky? Could the Velis Electro Airplane be the Electic Cars of the Sky?
Active driving and its limitations
The name of Ford's newest hands-off driving feature is "Active Drive Assist." This feature integrates a camera within the car. The camera focuses on the road ahead and acts as the eyes of the car. The Mustang Mach-E will then navigate its way through the streets, using the camera as a guide.
This feature was inspired by the autopilot feature of Tesla's vehicles. Ford, however, did not fully follow all the principles of Tesla's autopilot feature. This is because Ford wants to establish more possible subfeatures into the Active Drive Assist feature of theirs.
There are limitations, however, on the Active Drive Assist feature of Ford. Owners of the Mustang Mach-E must only travel within a range of 100,000 miles of officially registered roads and highways within U.S. and Canadian borders.
When this is established, people are then able to take their hands off from the car wheel while the Mustang Mach-E cruises around the streets.
Hau Thati-Tang, the head of product development and purchasing for Ford, has stated that this Active Drive Assist feature gives the Mustang Mach-E owners the ability to relax and be confident when driving.
The Ford vehicle will also be incorporating the Road Edge Detection subfeature into the staying in lane feature. This feature informs the driver if the car is crossing a lane line.
Read Also: More Tesla Model Y Buyers Reportedly Refuse Deliveries Amid Serious Issues [Here are the Most Alarming Problems]
Related Articles
Ford Upgrades Old Excursion SUV Model as It Readies Release of 2021 Edition That Could Cost up to $85,000
Ford is coming back with its Excursion model SUV with an all-new upgraded design. Meanwhile, the 2021 Ford Excursion is expected to be released sometime around the first quarter of next year. Here's what we know so far.
Student Friendly Brand New Cars of 2020: Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota All Under $16,000
If you've thought about it and really want to buy yourself a brand new car that's within your budget, here are a few of the best student-friendly cars by Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota.
Ford And Volksagen Cars Are Vulnerable To Hackers: Personal Data
A further look into two of the top models by Ford and Volkswagen have found out that personal data may be compromised due to 'serious security flaws'!
2020 Ford Ranger Raptor Shows Up In Michigan, Spy Shots Revealed
A prototype of a mid-size pickup was photographed driving near the Ford headquarters in Michigan and it could be the 2020 Ford Ranger Raptor.
2017 Ford F250 Super Duty: Lighter Yet A More Powerful Beast
The 2017 Ford Super Duty is an all-new truck, the first since the Super Duty line. The new Ford F-250 has the powertrain of a bulldozer, and the interior features are equipped with the most advanced technology.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Twitter Voice Message: How To Tweet Your Talk [Step by Step Guide]
Voice recognition has proven its usefulness time and time again, especially when living out our daily lives.
SCIENCE
[New Video] See Close Up How the SpaceX Crew Dragon Flaunted the NASA Logo and American Flag
SpaceX, truly American! See how SpaceX promotes not its own logo, but the NASA logo and the American Flag!
GAMES
Summer in Mara Guide: Make Ingots The Fastest Way
Copper, Silver and other ore ingots are used in a lot of useful recipes. This How To Make Ingots In Summer In Mara guide will tell you the steps you must complete before you unlock the ability to make your own ingots using the Workbench on your Home Island.