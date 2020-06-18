Ford Mustang Mach-E Automatic Driving Review: Did the New Software Finally Get it Right?

People will get to drive their cars without using their hands anymore. A source states that the American vehicle manufacturing company Ford has added a new feature and has updated the software of its Mustang Mach-E. This new feature is a highly advanced technological advancement in the car industry, enticing car enthusiasts and collectors everywhere.

The Mustang Mach-E will be gaining a hands-off driving feature with the addition of an update to the software system of the Ford car. According to the source mentioned earlier, the American company is discussing the addition of vehicle features that pertain to supporting the owner of the car.

These features include the automatic activation of car features such as braking and the high beam aspect of car headlights and the accuracy of the vehicle staying in the highway. The aforementioned added car features will be incorporated into the Co-Pilot360 Suite feature of Ford.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Specs

As of now, the company is enhancing the features of car models that will be released in 2021. The Mustang Mach-E is one of the first Ford car models that will be released in 2021. The Ford car will be incorporated with the Co-Pilot360 Suite feature in which the concept of hands-off driving is embedded into.

The article displayed pictures of the Mustang Mach-E, showcasing the body of the car and the sleek finish of the interior of the vehicle. It also showed how the tablet within the Ford car operates the internal systems and acts as a bigger screen for an owner's mobile phone. The vehicle comes in three body colors: porcelain white, ruby red, and cerulean blue.

Active driving and its limitations

The name of Ford's newest hands-off driving feature is "Active Drive Assist." This feature integrates a camera within the car. The camera focuses on the road ahead and acts as the eyes of the car. The Mustang Mach-E will then navigate its way through the streets, using the camera as a guide.

This feature was inspired by the autopilot feature of Tesla's vehicles. Ford, however, did not fully follow all the principles of Tesla's autopilot feature. This is because Ford wants to establish more possible subfeatures into the Active Drive Assist feature of theirs.

There are limitations, however, on the Active Drive Assist feature of Ford. Owners of the Mustang Mach-E must only travel within a range of 100,000 miles of officially registered roads and highways within U.S. and Canadian borders.

When this is established, people are then able to take their hands off from the car wheel while the Mustang Mach-E cruises around the streets.

Hau Thati-Tang, the head of product development and purchasing for Ford, has stated that this Active Drive Assist feature gives the Mustang Mach-E owners the ability to relax and be confident when driving.

The Ford vehicle will also be incorporating the Road Edge Detection subfeature into the staying in lane feature. This feature informs the driver if the car is crossing a lane line.

