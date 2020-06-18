Tech
Why Outsourcing Software Development Is a Good Idea
It may look like every second company you know is going for software development outsourcing today. Is it a justified global outsourcing trend? How will you benefit from outsourcing your project to another tech company? Is it worth it?
What Are the Pros of Outsourcing Development
First of all, it's nothing new. Most big players in the modern IT market today did it. Companies like Google, Opera, Alibaba, Slack, Whatsapp, Skype, have outsourced web development, design development, or else at least once.
Enormous talent pool
Whether you're looking to hire javascript developers, software quality assurance experts, backend specialists, or a full-stack dedicated development team for outsourcing, you can find any talent you need for any technical expertise.
Time and cost savings
It has been estimated that when working with an offshore outsourcing software development company, you can save up to 30% of your expenditures.
Higher scalability
Contrary to the in-house developers, you can easily scale up your dedicated outsourcing development team, depending on the scope of work. Plus, you're able to quickly accommodate the pick loads by re-distributing your available tech resources.
Improved security
Developers experienced in software outsourcing know about much more security features than an in-house non-tech team. They're more likely to follow all the necessary safety protocols to avoid IT security breaches.
Better flexibility and optimization
When you hire a small development team, it is usually more flexible and agile than when working with larger in-house teams.
With all the primary benefits of software development outsourcing for businesses, why not give it a try and go for offshore software development services. Gain advantages a competitive advantage by reducing costs, ensuring better product quality and security, and boost your digital transformation.
As described above, finding the perfect development team to outsource is not a simple task, yet entirely feasible. Follow our recommendations, spend some time on research and analysis, communicate with companies and select the one that fits your requirements the best.
