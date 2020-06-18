The Most Common Facebook Video Chat Issues (And How to Fix Them)

Did you know that around 2.3 billion people use Facebook every day? Or that it's the third most visited website behind only Google and Youtube?

It's sometimes hard to believe that this social media platform, which was created in 2004, is now so important to many of our daily lives.

We use it for a variety of applications, including, keeping up with the latest developments around the world, setting up and advertising events, shopping, contacting companies regarding issues we may have, and lots more.

For instance, what's the first thing you check on your phone after waking up in the morning? If the answer is Facebook, don't worry, you're really not alone.

Now more than ever, we're relying on social media platforms to keep in touch with our loved ones through sharing messages and Facebook video chat.

But when you can't get the video call to work, not only can it be very time-consuming to try and fix, it can be very stressful and sometimes leave you feeling hopeless.

In this article, we'll share some useful tips on things to try next time your chat cuts out.

Read on for more information.

What to Do If the Video Call Isn't Working

We all know what it feels like. You have made space in your diary to video call a friend and have been looking forward to it all day.

However when you finally press 'call', you either can't see each other, can't hear each other or it will just not connect.

Instead of feeling too frustrated, take a deep breath, and first, try some simple things out to try and fix the issue.

You may need to just go back to basics and try a good old fashioned reboot. Often it can be a glitch that can be solved by closing and reopening your browser.

If it continues not working, you may have to restart your computer. 20 years ago, that would have taken around 30 minutes, but thankfully nowadays, it should take 2 minutes- tops.

Are You Sure Everything Is Switched On?

It can be easy to assume that your microphone and camera will automatically be turned on, but you will need to grant permission/allow access for them to work.

If you're on a Windows PC then do the following.

Open your PC settings> click privacy> scroll down and click on camera> click 'change' under 'allow access to the camera for this device'> ensure it's turned on.

After that is complete, you need to also ensure that the apps have access to your camera. To do this, scroll down and below 'allow desktop apps to access your camera', turn the toggle on.

Your browser should be added here plus the Facebook messenger app if you're using it.

Next, you'll need to grant access to the microphone as well. Click on 'microphone' on the left in the privacy settings, and repeat all the same steps you did for the camera.

Once completed, simply restart your computer.

Disconnect Wireless Headphones

If you have been using Bluetooth wireless headphones recently, ensure that they are disconnected from your PC.

It simply may be that all the sound is going through the headphones which are lying in another room.

It may seem obvious but sometimes the problems are. Just double-check as it may save you a lot of time and a headache.

Is Your Internet Connection Working?

Another obvious fix may just be that your internet connection is slow.

Check that it's working by visiting another website on a separate tab. If it's ok, then try connecting to the router directly if possible.

If it's still not working or keeps buffering, check how many users are connected to your internet.

If too many people are online at once, then it can slow down the download speed and connection. See if you can ask others to disconnect until after your call.

Finally, if you're out of the house and trying to video call on your phone, see if there are other wi-fi options available that have a stronger signal.

It May Be Time for a Messenger Update

This is another great tip if using messenger on your phone.

If you find your internet connection is good and the app has access to your microphone and camera, double-check there is no updated version you need to install.

We may assume our phone updates apps for us, but it's not always the case.

Check your apps in the phone settings for updates or even go to the app store. If it needs to be updated, it will prompt you to do so.

Sometimes It's Not You, It's Them

We often assume that the problem is with us however, it's worth asking who you're trying to video call, to check everything their end.

Some people may be insistent that their equipment works fine, but tell them to double-check just in case.

Finally, is your MacBook camera not working? Take a look at the link for an in-depth analysis of common issues and how to fix them.

How to Fix Facebook Video Chat Issues

We hope this article on common Facebook video chat issues and how to fix them has been helpful to you. We also hope that if you have any future problems with your video chats, this can help you solve them.

Lastly, be sure to check out our blog for more awesome info on technology, games, and more.

