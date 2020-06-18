Businesswoman and Philanthropist Joey Horn’s Foray into Female-Driven Film

As a true polymath, Joey Horn has manifested tangible growth and success within numerous fields, both creative and analytical. As the current Managing Director for Oak Management, a private investment management company, she has leveraged a background in analytics and management to successfully lead her team. As a philanthropist, Horn has lent her time and energy to various non-profit boards to help propel important philanthropic initiatives, and as an avid art collector and champion of the power of education, the dedicated mother of three has always shared her passion for the arts and humanities with her children. Now, as a polymath and modern Renaissance woman, Joey Horn has lent her talents to the film industry as the Executive Producer of the female-driven independent film, "Liberté: A Call to Spy".

The women-led film focuses on telling the inspired true story of three female spies during World War 2. Directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher, the Sarah Megan Thomas written script examines Churchill's bold instructions to recruit women for the country's newest spy agency, the Special Operations Executive. The recruited women come from vastly different backgrounds, and successfully band together to undermine Nazi plots and create historic change throughout World War 2. Led by a "spymistress", the notable crew includes a woman with a wooden leg, and a Muslim pacifist, highlighting the power of combined female forces, despite individual differences.

For Joey Horn, who served as the Executive Producer for the film, "Liberté: A Call to Spy" is often untold story of female heroism served as an inspiration. Horn, who has always championed the success of women, harnesses a deep understanding that women's roles in various historic events have often been downplayed or even outright denied and her participation in this film is not only professionally fulfilling but personally moving.

As a work of aesthetic art, the cinematic masterpiece is also a direct nod to Joey's eternal love of art, artistic expression, and artful creation. Although her art collection is vast, Horn focuses on female created art from contemporary artists from India. Among her most revered pieces are creations from Nalini Malani, Shilpa Gupta, Anju Dodiya, and Chitra Ganesh. The end product of "Liberté: A Call to Spy" produces cinematically powerful outcomes, beautiful backdrops, and masterful shots that will instill real feelings among viewers.

Working alongside several talented women on "Liberté: A Call to Spy", Horn celebrated the film's inaugural recognition in the film industry - at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, the film was nominated under the category of "Best International Feature Film". At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Producer/Writer Sarah Meghan Thomas, and her namesake SMT Pictures, received the celebration's coveted ADL Stand Up Award. The Anti-Defamation League Award jury voted unanimously for the film, touting the film's ability to masterfully highlight "the real-life heroism of standing up to fear-based aggression towards others solely on account of who they are." Additionally, at the 2019 Whistler Film Festival, the film took home the Alliance of Women Film Journalists EDA Award for the Best Female-Directed Narrative Feature. During the evening's celebrations of film mastery, Sarah Megan Thomas also received the Audience Award. Sarah Megan Thomas is a 2001 graduate from Horn's alma mater Williams College.

For her inaugural foray into the film industry, Horn's experiences with the critically acclaimed "Liberté: A Call to Spy" have emboldened her to seek other artful ventures that highlight the overlooked heroic roles of women throughout history. Horn continues to provide meaningful voices for the underserved, tangible resources for those who need them most, and opportunities for others to thrive and for her contributions.

Horn's myriad of accomplishments, both professional and philanthropic, contributes not only to her dynamic resume but to her impact on the world at large. The Yale University MBA graduate has served in various professional leadership roles within internationally renowned companies, including Saks Fifth Avenue, The Boston Consulting Group, and her current assignment at Oak Management. Her involvement with education and female empowerment-based organizations, including Right To Play and Mothers2Mothers, has led Horn to make direct impacts in the lives of countless individuals.

With such accomplished forays into numerous industries and roles, polymath Horn's inaugural foray into film will undoubtedly spawn future success.

