How To Choose The Best iPhone Power Banks? 4 Factors to Consider and Top 3 Picks

With so many brands and options to consider, the question of choosing what power bank to get for your iPhone, Android or portable device is something that you have to consider carefully. It is after all an investment and does not come cheap in any way.

So, what are some of these factors you need to consider when buying a power bank for your iPhone? Here are some considerations as listed by Electronic Notes.

Match the charge capacities.

This tip is probably the most important to consider since the charge time of each device varies. Check your smartphone or tablet specifications and you will see the battery capacity which is measured in mAh meaning milliamp hours.

For example, a thousand mAh battery would supply 1000 mA, i.e. 1 A for one hour. In the case of an iPhoneX, it has a battery capacity of 2716 mAh, etc. The more mAh in your power bank, the better. But make sure you fid out the cose first.

Power bank output charge current

Just as how much mAh is important in a power bank, the rate it can charge your device is as essential as well. For most phones, it may take about an amp, and tablets around 2.5 amps. If anything has a fast charge capability then it will take at least 3 amps. Normally the power banks will say what current they can deliver. If it is lower than the maximum current, that means it has a slower charge time. Take note that some power banks have consist of multiple outputs which will be specified. The disadvantage of that will be the power division of the power bank if you plug in multiple devices.

Number of ports

Today's power banks contain more than just one port. Simply check the output current capabilities for each port and determine on whether it is enough. Don't forget that the more devices are plugged in the power bank, the charging time is slowed.

Size & weight:

Size and weight are an important consideration when buying a power bank, especially if you are going to use it when travelling. The greater the capacity of the power bank the larger and heavier it will be.

Now that the considerations for choosing a power bank has been listed down, it is now time to pick out the top three choices for charging an iPhone according to Cnet.com.

Mophie's PowerStation Plus runs on an 6,040-mAh battery, and has an integrated Lightning connector. If you buy one of the Apple-exclusive versions, the battery conveniently charges an iPhone and iPad with any Lightning cable (rather than Micro-USB).

For a very cheap power bank, it still manages to run on an 10,000mAh battery and has two USB-A outputs.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh can be costly but it's one of the slimmest portable chargers of its kind and has a USB-C input for charging the battery, but no USB-C output.

