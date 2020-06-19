Reviews
[Macbook Pro Hacks] Here are 3 Best External Graphics Card to Maximize Your Experience
Here's how to maximize your Apple Macbook Pro. Although we buy gadgets in order to cater to our tech needs, sometimes those needs evolve as technology evolves. What might have been the best features back then might be a little outdated right now.
There are three things you can do to deal with the ever-evolving technology:
Buy a new MacBook Pro
This might be your best option if you've got the extra cash but the reality is, sometimes it's just not practical. Imagine having to buy a brand new Mac every time you need to upgrade? How much would that cost you a year?
Upgrade your Macbook Pro
This is the second thing you could do, upgrade your Mac. The only problem with this option is that it's usually really expensive as well and sometimes, to upgrade your Mac, you could either void the warranty or maybe even be spending just as much as you would when you buy a brand new unit.
Use external upgrades
Using external graphics cards for Macbook Pro is a really easy way to automatically upgrade your unit and all it takes is an adapter to connect external graphics cards to your Mac! Not only is this a very affordable option, but this is also a very easy way of upgrading your unit.
In order to install an external graphics card for Macbook Pro, you'll have to use an adapter.
Here are the best external graphics cards adapters for Macbook Pro:
Wavlink USB 3.0 to HDMI Universal Video Graphics Adapter with Audio Port Displaylink Chip Supports up to 6 Monitor displays, 2048x1152 External Video Card Adapter Support Windows, Mac OS & Chrome OS
Sometimes the best adapters are the most simple adapters out there, this universal video graphics adapter also has an external video card port that goes well with the Macbook Pro making it not only versatile but also very effective.
Another advantage of this adapter is that it is very portable and can be brought anywhere without any hassle at all.
StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI External Video Card Adapter - DisplayLink Certified - 1920x1200 - MultiMonitor Graphics Adapter - Supports Mac & Windows (USB32HDPRO),Black
This video card is a more affordable version but just because it's affordable does not mean that it is not effective. In fact, this external graphics card adapter can easily be plugged in and used without having to worry too much about anything else.
The wire is also very durable and the flat shape of the adapter sits perfectly on your desk. Not only is this beneficial for your Macbook Pro, but it's also very neat at the same time.
StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI / DVI Adapter - 2048x1152 - External Video & Graphics Card - Dual Monitor Display Adapter Cable - Supports Mac & Windows (USB32HDDVII),Black
Although this will still require you to buy wire, this is easily one of the most powerful adapters in the list. If you are dealing with complicated graphics and maybe even multiple windows, this could be the perfect addition for you.
Although a little bulky, this adapter is designed to handle the heavy features you need to add to your Macbook Pro.
