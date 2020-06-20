What Could be Slowing Down your Business Network?

Operating a network can bring massive advantages to a business's convenience and efficiency, but it's not without possible caveats. One of the most common in this regard is the looming shadow of network speed degradation. At lower levels, this can prove a frustration. When it gets out of control, it can put a complete halt to regular business functions.

Looking at some of the most common causes of slowing business networks, this article aims to examine a few possible remedies to this all too common problem. At the very least, keeping these ideas in mind can help guide you in the future should such an event eventually occur.

Potential Malware

One of the most common and more addressable issues with network performance can come from the arrival of malware. If even one device hooked into a business network has a problem with malware then the entire network can slow, which means a complete sweep of systems is a must.

One of the best ways to do this is to install free scanning tools such as Malwarebytes. Scans from these can be scheduled at the end of each day before shutting down for the night and can catch thousands of different hidden dangers. While it might be worth investing in a more comprehensive paid system for ongoing support, such simple scans should at least indicate the current state of a business's computer systems.

Problem with a Windows Server

If you're running a Windows Server, then tracking down issues can prove quite complicated. There are ways to address possible Windows Server solutions manually, such as sorting through IIS logs, but this can be incredibly time-consuming and alienating for the unfamiliar. Instead, a better idea can be to employ the use of a program like SolarWinds Windows Server Monitoring to do the hard work.

Programs like this offer easy to understand collections of information regarding Windows Server operation, which can help identify areas of concern. These include instances of high CPU utilisation, processor time, insufficient memory, and peak consumption patterns. All of these and more can contribute to slower network performance, so Windows Server users should seriously consider this avenue.

Internet or Router Upgrades

The final aspects which can be worthy of investigation are your router and internet connections. Over time, businesses can grow, and general demands placed on routers and your internet can similarly increase. What used to work fine five years ago might not offer enough today, through bandwidth or new technical issues, so this might also prove worthy of investigation.

Ageing connections and related technology are something we commonly see ignored, but the advantages here could be more profound than you realise. In many places, older internet connection plans are replaced with faster ones which cost even less, though ISP's tend not to inform their users. In some cases, we've seen businesses able to upgrade their speed many times over to newer connections, with free included routers, and at lower monthly costs, so it's definitely worth checking.

If none of the above solutions solves your problems, then it might be time to bring in a dedicated network professional. For the sake of efficiency, safety, and lowered frustrations, don't let poor network performance affect your business any longer than it has to. Your business and lower staff stress will thank you.

TAG

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.