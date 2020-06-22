Reviews
3 Best 5G Phones 2020 and Guide on Choosing Your Internet Provider
So for those who are looking for an upgrade from their old and outdated phones, you have read the right article. But before you start making decisions, it is imperative you get a basic understanding of what 5G is and how it separates itself from the rest.
Qualcomm, a semiconductor company located in San Diego, California defines 5G as the 5th generation mobile network and is the new global wireless standard that is designed to connect virtually everyone and everything together including machines, objects, and devices.
5G wireless technology is meant to deliver higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, ultra low latency, more reliability, massive network capacity, increased availability, and a more uniform user experience to more users which means higher performance and improved efficiency.
5G is mainly used in these following to enhance mobile broadband and for mission-critical communications services.
Read Also: 5G Wireless: Next Innovation Revolution Or Another Next-Gen Disappointment?
Choosing Your Internet Provider
Your Internet Service provider is the most and only important factor to consider when selecting your 5G phone. First, you have to understand about the four kinds of 5G that are out there or coming soon: low-, middle-, and high-band, and DSS. Low, middle, and high go, respectively, from having a lot of coverage but not much speed, to almost no coverage but crazy-fast speed.
PC Magazine lists down a fourth term called DSS, that refers to a way of sharing airwaves between 4G and 5G. This allows carriers slowly reduce capacity on their 4G networks as 5G flourishes-which will be a boon for people with 5G phones, and potential trouble for people without them.
Here's what each of the carriers will be offering. Sprint and T-Mobile will simply be refered as New T-Mobile.
- AT&T: Lots of low-band, but very slow; no mid-band; high-band in small parts of 35 cities so far; DSS coming toward the end of this year.
- New T-Mobile: Lots of low-band. Lots of mid-band. A little high-band. No DSS.
- Verizon: All high-band for now. DSS coming toward the end of this year.
Listed below, you will see suggestions for your next 5G phone.
Best Overall: Samsung Galaxy S20+
Not only does this phone have the Best-in-class display, but this is one of the phones with tons of RAM, and a new Snapdragon 865 processor and is 5G-capable for all carriers.
Best For Less: OnePlus 8 Pro
The OnePlus 8 Pro has a large, beautiful 120Hz display with its OxygenOS that is said to be the best-in-class for Android software and also has Wireless charging. The downside is that its much more expensive than before and that the 5G limited to T-Mobile and some of AT&T.
Upgrade Pick: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
And last but not the least, Android Central lists this as the Upgrade Pick. The same model just made better with a massive high-quality screen, runs on a 5000mAh battery with a super-sharp main camera shots, and up to 5G connectivity for all carriers.
Read Also: Samsung Wins! Top 5G Speed Now Raised to 8.5Gbps!
Related Articles
Samsung Wins! Top 5G Speed Now Raised to 8.5Gbps!
Samsung has just recently breached the threshold and has pushed the limits of 5G speed all the way to 8.5Gbps!
The Most Incredible 5G Innovations That Could Change Mobile Internet´s Future
Although these innovations are related to mobile internet, some of these are so incredible that could actually change tech history for good, setting an unprecedented turning point that no one will forget.
IBM And Ericsson Announce 5G Technological Advance
Ericsson and IBM announce an important breakthrough in 5G technology, a joint effort of the giant tech companies that has stunning VR offers.
AT&T Announces 5G Initiatives In Austin & Indianapolis - The Future Of Connectivity
AT&T is scheduled to debut 5G - a connection that is not just faster and more reliable, but also offers more security and privacy - in Austin and Indiana later on this month.
5G Wireless: Next Innovation Revolution Or Another Next-Gen Disappointment?
The 5G standard that now is generating reams of hype about the perspective of a new innovation revolution, it could prove the biggest disappointment.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
WWDC 2020: Here's What Upset Apple App Developers
Apple has done something that has caused their app developers to become upset. Here is what Apple did.
SCIENCE
CERN Okays Ambitious $23bn 62-mile Super-Collider Project: Where Will it Get Funds Though?
experts must design the new collider and determine whether the design is feasible. CERN Council details a plan that will ultimately take place in two phases, the first of which will be more immediate and will involve the electron-positron collider.
GAMES
A Leaked Picture Of A PlayStation 5 Shows The True Size Of Sony's Upcoming Video Game Console
A picture is spreading like wildfire around the internet of a person holding what looks like an actual PlayStation 5. This shows us how big Sony's next-gen video game console really is.