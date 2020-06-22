Tech

[WWDC Live] Apple Watch 07 Unveiled With Much Awaited Sleep Tracking Features

By Staff Reporter , Jun 22, 2020 10:09 PM EDT

Apple Watch will have a significant 07 software upgrade as announced at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC)

Tim Cook mentioned a sleep-tracking feature that will help users make recommendations on when to go to sleep and wake up. This is a feature that Apple's trademark watch lacks when compared to competitors such as Fitbit.

A public beta of the new software is coming by next month, while a full version will debut in September.

[Features] Here are other things Apple Watch07 can do:

  • Through machine learning, it can determine users' quality of sleep by sensing motion and detecting micro-motions.
  • Upon waking up, users can see their sleep during the night, along with a chart showing their sleeping trend during the week.
  • All data are encrypted on the device or in iCloud with iCloud sync.
  • A new "Wind Down" feature will create a personalized evening routine and minimize distractions from a specific time.
  • Users can set to display a Wind Down screen before they go to bed. The watch will then turn on Do Not Disturb and suggest quiet music to listen to or medication.

All these features will be available for Apple's Watch Series 3, 4, and 5.

The upgraded watch will likewise feature an automatic handwashing detection, which will only be available on Series 4 and 5.

Apple WatchOS 7 will also enable users to share custom watch faces as well as new types of workouts, such as dancing and core training.

