Games

Microsoft's Mixer to Shut Down Next Month as Partners and Streamers Moved to Facebook Gaming

By CaseQ. , Jun 22, 2020 11:32 PM EDT

Next month will officially be the end of Microsoft's video game live streaming platform Mixer as partners and streamers will be transitioned to Facebook Gaming starting today.

According to a news report gathered by ABS-CBN News, Mixer it has struggled to compete with other streaming platforms such as Twitch and YouTube even after bringing in popular streamers like Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek with irresistable deals did not help increase their popularity.

According to Xbox Chief Phil Spencer, he mentioned that Mixer is very far behind in terms of its active viewers in comparison to the bigger platforms out there.

"I think the Mixer community is really going to benefit from the broad audience that Facebook has through their properties, and the abilities to reach gamers in a very seamless way through the social platform Facebook has," Microsoft head of gaming Phil Spencer told The Verge.

Based on a report gathered from Bangkok Post, Spencer is not the least dismayed as he explained that the move would allow Microsoft to focus on its other gaming efforts including "the world-class content being made by our 15 Xbox Game Studios, the evolution of Xbox Game Pass, the launch of Xbox Series X, and the global opportunity to play anywhere with Project xCloud," referring to the cloud-based game service in a joint effort with Facebook.

"Bringing that vision to life, for as many people as possible, will see us working with different partners, platforms, and communities for years to come," Spencer added as he discussed chaging strategies to better serve the players.

Microsoft has talked about reaching 2 billion gamers with its vision for xCloud, but can only so if they worked together with Facebook which will enable PC gamers to jump directly into any game they're watching on a stream, eventually. 

Should you have any more questions about Microsoft's move, you can simply refer to this tweet which will direct you to their FAQ page.

Read Also: Microsoft Confirms Impending Release of New Foldable Duo Smartphone in Surprise Announcement 

So, what does this mean for those who are affiliated with Mixer?

Mixer Partmers now become Facebook Gaming Partners and streamers will transition from the Mixer monetization program to Facebook's Level Up program. An XBox gift card credit will be given to Mixer viewers with outstanding Ember balances, channel subscriptions, or Mixer Pro subscriptions.

With Mixer's move, Ninja and Shroud were eligible to negotiate with Facebook Gaming, but both turned down lucrative deals to become free agents, according to esports reporter Richard Lewis.

Read Also: Microsoft Will Make Its Surface Phone Different From Other Smartphones, Here's How

TAG Mixer, microsoft

Related Articles

Ever wondered why are wired controllers cheap? The Microsoft Hyperkin X91 retro wired controller shows why.

Why are Wired Controllers Cheap? Microsoft Hyperkin X91 Retro Wired Controller Review

Ever wondered why are wired controllers cheap? The Microsoft Hyperkin X91 retro wired controller shows why.
Will Microsoft's $14.99 Xbox Elite Wireless controller beat Sony's PS5 next-gen controller?

$149.99 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller VS. PS5 Controller. Can Xbox Compete?

Will Microsoft's $14.99 Xbox Elite Wireless controller beat Sony's PS5 next-gen controller?
Is Lenovo really ditching Microsoft and going for Linux? Why?

Is Lenovo Ditching Microsoft and Going with the Linux Operating System?

Is Lenovo really ditching Microsoft and going for Linux? Why?
The Xbox Series X is coming up soon but a recent blog post explains how it's more similar to a PC than the usual Xbox.

Xbox Series X? Why Didn't Microsoft Just Call it Xbox Series PC?

The Xbox Series X is coming up soon but a recent blog post explains how it's more similar to a PC than the usual Xbox.
Sony's PS5 is more than confident despite alleged comparisons saying that the Xbox Series X is

PS5 is Confident Despite Xbox Series X Being "More Powerful"

Sony's PS5 is more than confident despite alleged comparisons saying that the Xbox Series X is "more powerful."
Both Microsoft and Intel have begun to work together hand in hand in order to provide a better way of fighting malware.

How to Find Malware: Microsoft and Intel Train Anti-Virus Program to "See" Malicious Behavior

Both Microsoft and Intel have begun to work together hand in hand in order to provide a better way of fighting malware.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

WWDC 2020: Apple Plans To Upgrade Your AirPods By Making The Sound You Listen To Feel Cinematic

Apple has many upgrades in store for the AirPods Pro, but what exactly are the upgrades that are planned? Here's what's coming to your AirPods.

SCIENCE

CERN Okays Ambitious $23bn 62-mile Super-Collider Project: Where Will it Get Funds Though?

experts must design the new collider and determine whether the design is feasible. CERN Council details a plan that will ultimately take place in two phases, the first of which will be more immediate and will involve the electron-positron collider.

GAMES

World of Magic Roblox Guide: How to Play, Cheats and Tips to Level up Fast

If you are familiar with Arcane Adventures, then you are sure to love the sequel, World of Magic. Think of Harry Potter except on a lower scale. Players and gamers will get to explore the world, learn magic skills, form their own guilds as they battle other players.

CULTURE

Andrew McMahon Serenades a Patient Who Miraculously Recovered From a Coma After Listening to His Song

In an effort to stop the spread of the pandemic that has affected almost everyone we know and love, countless doctors and medical practitioners continue to their dedication and commitment to save as many lives as they can.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

SpaceX founder Elon Musk and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine attend the walkout of NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken before the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral

'Elon Musk' GoFundMe Account Asking Support to Colonize Mars Spotted: How Much Did It Make So Far?

Leaked picture of a real-life PlayStation 5

A Leaked Picture Of A PlayStation 5 Shows The True Size Of Sony's Upcoming Video Game Console

College Student Makes Walking Stick with Audio Aid for the Visually Impaired for School Project

Walking Stick with Audio Aid for the Visually Impaired Created by College Student for School Project

AirPower concept image

A Leak Shows That Apple's Wireless Charging Mat AirPower Might Be Coming

BMW

US Is No Longer The Top Market for BMWs And Porsches: Guess Where [Hint: Not Europe]

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP GAMES

World of Magic Roblox Guide: How to Play, Cheats and Tips to Level up Fast

Attention! Rockstar Games is Now in Trouble as Apple Starts to Remove Unlicensed Games in China

Microsoft's Mixer to Shut Down Next Month as Partners and Streamers Moved to Facebook Gaming

Retro Gaming Must-Haves: Top Video Game Consoles You Have to Have!

Real Time Analytics