Microsoft's Mixer to Shut Down Next Month as Partners and Streamers Moved to Facebook Gaming
Next month will officially be the end of Microsoft's video game live streaming platform Mixer as partners and streamers will be transitioned to Facebook Gaming starting today.
According to a news report gathered by ABS-CBN News, Mixer it has struggled to compete with other streaming platforms such as Twitch and YouTube even after bringing in popular streamers like Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek with irresistable deals did not help increase their popularity.
According to Xbox Chief Phil Spencer, he mentioned that Mixer is very far behind in terms of its active viewers in comparison to the bigger platforms out there.
"I think the Mixer community is really going to benefit from the broad audience that Facebook has through their properties, and the abilities to reach gamers in a very seamless way through the social platform Facebook has," Microsoft head of gaming Phil Spencer told The Verge.
Based on a report gathered from Bangkok Post, Spencer is not the least dismayed as he explained that the move would allow Microsoft to focus on its other gaming efforts including "the world-class content being made by our 15 Xbox Game Studios, the evolution of Xbox Game Pass, the launch of Xbox Series X, and the global opportunity to play anywhere with Project xCloud," referring to the cloud-based game service in a joint effort with Facebook.
"Bringing that vision to life, for as many people as possible, will see us working with different partners, platforms, and communities for years to come," Spencer added as he discussed chaging strategies to better serve the players.
Microsoft has talked about reaching 2 billion gamers with its vision for xCloud, but can only so if they worked together with Facebook which will enable PC gamers to jump directly into any game they're watching on a stream, eventually.
Should you have any more questions about Microsoft's move, you can simply refer to this tweet which will direct you to their FAQ page.
Mixer Partners, streamers, and community - today, we've got some very big news for you.
While we’ve decided to close the operations side of Mixer, we're officially partnering with @FacebookGaming and we're cordially inviting all of you to join.
https://t.co/E1eMDvjYQb pic.twitter.com/554hHAXfaB — Mixer (@WatchMixer) June 22, 2020
Read Also: Microsoft Confirms Impending Release of New Foldable Duo Smartphone in Surprise Announcement
So, what does this mean for those who are affiliated with Mixer?
Mixer Partmers now become Facebook Gaming Partners and streamers will transition from the Mixer monetization program to Facebook's Level Up program. An XBox gift card credit will be given to Mixer viewers with outstanding Ember balances, channel subscriptions, or Mixer Pro subscriptions.
With Mixer's move, Ninja and Shroud were eligible to negotiate with Facebook Gaming, but both turned down lucrative deals to become free agents, according to esports reporter Richard Lewis.
Read Also: Microsoft Will Make Its Surface Phone Different From Other Smartphones, Here's How
