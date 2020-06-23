Tech
3 Best Chromebooks For College Students 2020: 3 Things to Look Out For When Buying
Online classes offer a way to get an education without leaving your home. You don't have to worry about a commute to your school. However, you'll still need the best tool for the job.
The best tool for the job is a Chromebook. A Chromebook runs on a custom Linux-based operating system called Chrome OS. Chrome OS can run on less powerful hardware, which means college students can afford it.
As a college student, you'll need to save up money for other important things, so saving money by opting for a Chromebook instead of a regular laptop is the best choice.
There are a few things to look out for when deciding on a Chromebook:
- Speed
- Endurance
- Screen Quality
Speed is how fast it can do the tasks you want it to do. Endurance is how durable it is, such as how much damage it can take. Screen Quality is how well the screen looks and displays what you're trying to see.
Best Chromebooks For College Students
Acer Spin 11 2-in-1 Convertible 11.6" HD Touchscreen WLED-Backlit Chromebook, Intel Celeron N3350 Processor, 4GB Memory, 32GB eMMC, Bluetooth, WiFi, Webcam, Google Chrome OS, Obsidian Black
The Acer Spin is among the best Chromebooks as many people claim it to be.
If your online classes need you to have a camera, then know that the camera quality is clear. If you don't have a headset or such and need to listen through the laptop's speakers, then don't worry about it. The sound the Chromebook produces is excellent for watching videos or listening to others speak.
The Acer Spin has a nearly instant boot-up time when you turn it on, and the overall speed is fast.
Read Also: [Specs] Walmart's $140 Laptop Review: Here's Why You Shouldn't Buy
Lenovo 500E Chromebook G2 11.6" Celeron N4100 4GB RAM 32GB Chrome
Lenovo has always been releasing excellent Chromebooks, and the Lenovo 500E isn't any different. The durability of this Chromebook is amazing, and it's great if you're worried about breaking it from dropping it or hitting it accidentally.
The Lenovo 500E has protection from being dropped, and you can't break the keys off quickly. The corners of the Chromebook are reinforced, and the screen has wonderful strength. The battery life will last you a long enough time to do school work.
This Chromebook will last you a long time, even if you drop it a few times.
Samsung Chromebook Pro Convertible Touch Screen Laptop, 12.3 (XE510C24-K01US)
The Samsung Chromebook Pro has a feel and a look that you will love. It's easy to pick up, which means you can bring it anywhere around your home without feeling like it's a chore. Boot-up time is basically nonexistent.
The Chromebook's screen is a brilliant one with a high resolution. If you're in a video call, watching movies, or browsing the web, the screen will offer a clear and defined look.
Read Also: 10 Most Useful Resources for Online Students
Related Articles
[New Feature] Android Google Chrome Adds an Automatic Dictionary : Here's How to Use it
Learn how to use Google's latest feature that gives automatic definition with a single tap.
[Specs] Walmart's $140 Laptop Review: Here's Why You Shouldn't Buy
Walmart has a $140 laptop up for sale, but is it worth the price? Short answer: It isn't. Here's why.
How to Activate Dark Mode for Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides
The new dark mode for Google docs, sheets, and slides is coming soon. Learn how to activate it!
Google's New Smart Home Speaker 'Prince' Is Coming Soon: Price, Specs, and All the Details You Need to Know
It seems like Google is planning to release their next generation of smart home speakers soon, which they have codenamed Prince.
Why Is Google Chrome Planning To Hide Full URLs In The Address Bar?
Google is planning to hide full URLs in Chrome's address bar. What's the point of hiding them?
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
[New Feature] Android Google Chrome Adds an Automatic Dictionary : Here's How to Use it
Learn how to use Google's latest feature that gives automatic definition with a single tap.
SCIENCE
[VIDEO] Update: Tornado Touched Down at Sturgeon Lake, Canada Weather Agency Confirmed
Mike Smith captured a video of a suspected twister over Sturgeon Lake at around 3 pm of June 23.
GAMES
Super Smash Bros. Melee has a Revamped Multiplayer Mode Thanks to a Plug-in
Super Smash Bros. Melee didn't ship with online features-it released in 2001 exclusively for the GameCube. The Dolphin emulator changed that, allowing players to compete online in what is still considered the best competitive Smash game.
CULTURE
90 Day Fiance's Larissa Lima Furious After Barely Getting Any Screen Time On Latest Episode: Here's How She Retaliates
One of the stars of 90 Day Fiance, namely Larissa Lima, claims that she barely had any screen time on the most recent episode. Larissa demands more screen time if they want her to keep talking about the show online.