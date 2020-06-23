3 Best Chromebooks For College Students 2020: 3 Things to Look Out For When Buying

Online classes offer a way to get an education without leaving your home. You don't have to worry about a commute to your school. However, you'll still need the best tool for the job.

The best tool for the job is a Chromebook. A Chromebook runs on a custom Linux-based operating system called Chrome OS. Chrome OS can run on less powerful hardware, which means college students can afford it.

As a college student, you'll need to save up money for other important things, so saving money by opting for a Chromebook instead of a regular laptop is the best choice.

There are a few things to look out for when deciding on a Chromebook:

Speed

Endurance

Screen Quality

Speed is how fast it can do the tasks you want it to do. Endurance is how durable it is, such as how much damage it can take. Screen Quality is how well the screen looks and displays what you're trying to see.

Best Chromebooks For College Students

The Acer Spin is among the best Chromebooks as many people claim it to be.

If your online classes need you to have a camera, then know that the camera quality is clear. If you don't have a headset or such and need to listen through the laptop's speakers, then don't worry about it. The sound the Chromebook produces is excellent for watching videos or listening to others speak.

The Acer Spin has a nearly instant boot-up time when you turn it on, and the overall speed is fast.

Lenovo has always been releasing excellent Chromebooks, and the Lenovo 500E isn't any different. The durability of this Chromebook is amazing, and it's great if you're worried about breaking it from dropping it or hitting it accidentally.

The Lenovo 500E has protection from being dropped, and you can't break the keys off quickly. The corners of the Chromebook are reinforced, and the screen has wonderful strength. The battery life will last you a long enough time to do school work.

This Chromebook will last you a long time, even if you drop it a few times.

The Samsung Chromebook Pro has a feel and a look that you will love. It's easy to pick up, which means you can bring it anywhere around your home without feeling like it's a chore. Boot-up time is basically nonexistent.

The Chromebook's screen is a brilliant one with a high resolution. If you're in a video call, watching movies, or browsing the web, the screen will offer a clear and defined look.

