Super Smash Bros. Melee has a Revamped Multiplayer Mode Thanks to a Plug-in: Here' How to Install Slippi

If you are a fan of retro games, this news is for you. The popular 2001 Gamecube-exclusive Super Smash Bros. Melee Online Mode is about to be revamped thanks to a special plug-in called Slippi.

Originally, this game didn't come with online features. But when the Dolphin emulator came out on 2003 before having a more stable version on 2016, players now consider this the best competitive Smash game.

This fan-made plug-in for the Dolphin emulator main feature is the implementation of rollback netcode, which can not only eliminates lag and input delay, but can now enable players to conduct online matchmaking for "quickly finding nearby opponents," display a wealth of gameplay statistics, and automatically saves replays as well as improved streaming video quality as noted by PC Gamer.

In a report from Kotaku.com, many believe Slippi is capable of ushering in a new generation Super Smash Bros. Melee players thanks to the way it allows for legitimate matches from home. With the pandemic not going anywhere, connectivity is now more important than ever before.

The development of Slippi has garnered nothing but praise from the public. Evo 2018 champion William "Leffen" Hjelte, who tested the application, released a 20-minute video explaining how Slippi works with footage from a match being played between his home country of Sweden and the east coast of the United States while Jeffrey "Axe" Williamson, who is considered one of the top five Super Smash Bros. Melee players in the world, said that using Slippi felt like playing offline. Melee god Jason "Mew2King" Zimmerman said he was impressed with the netcode after testing it for over nine hours.

Slippi, which is designed to function alongside the GameCube emulator Dolphin, is the brainchild of a small group of developers who came together to "bring Super Smash Bros. Melee into the future and invigorate the sport surrounding the game."

Super Smash Bros. Melee is a 2001 crossover fighting video game developed by HAL Laboratory and published by Nintendo for the GameCube. It is the second installment in the Super Smash Bros. series. It features characters from Nintendo video game franchises such as Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Star Fox, and Pokémon.

Check out Leffen's video here below as he gets in on the action.

How To Install The Slippi

This plug-in is so important in many ways that a whole video was dedicated to explaining how to install it.

In Micro Melee's June 22, 2020 upload entitled "How to Set Up Slippi Online" explains that you need the following things: a decent computer, a controller adapter, a melee ISO, the Dolphin Emulator, DSL/Cable Internet and a Wired Connection.

Slippy Online is a version of Dolphin and can be downloaded https://slippi.gg/netplay. After you extract it to its own folder and unzipping it, open Dolphin itself. The Youtuber also mentioned the next steps you need to follow:

Direct Dolphin so that it can find the Melee ISO by locating the folder where the ISO is in

In the graphics button, make sure that the game is running on fullscreen mode

Check the Netplay Ping and Show FPS boxes

You can also check out the rest of his video for more instructions and details.

