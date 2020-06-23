[VIDEO] Update: Tornado Touched Down at Sturgeon Lake, Canada Weather Agency Confirmed

Mike Smith captured a video of a suspected twister over Sturgeon Lake at around 3 pm of June 23.

UPDATE: Weather Agency Environment Canada has confirmed that what was caught on camera was indeed a tornao.

Smith was at that time with his son at their home near Snug Harbour.

He shared that he saw the tornado spin on the lake and slammed a boathouse later on identified as a property of the family of Madison Kozak, a country singer.

Madison soon after took to Twitter what happened.

It hit our dock. Our boathouse roof has been torn off, but everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/ugndn2B9ie — Madison Kozak (@Madison_Kozak) June 23, 2020

Watch the video below:

