Science

[VIDEO] Update: Tornado Touched Down at Sturgeon Lake, Canada Weather Agency Confirmed

By Krisana E. , Jun 23, 2020 09:37 PM EDT

Mike Smith captured a video of a suspected twister  over Sturgeon Lake at around 3 pm of June 23.

UPDATE: Weather Agency Environment Canada has confirmed  that what was caught on camera was indeed a tornao.

Smith was at that time with his son at their home near Snug Harbour.

He shared that he saw the tornado spin on the lake and slammed a boathouse later on identified as a property of the family of Madison Kozak, a country singer.

Madison soon after took to Twitter what happened.

 

Watch the video below:

TAG Tornadoes, Tornado

Related Articles

Tornado Cluster hits several states as National Service Weather experts advise people to stay indoors and stay safe amid the catastrophe

Happening Now: Tornado Surge Claims 1 Life In Mississippi As Photos And Videos Emerge

Tornado Cluster hits several states as National Service Weather experts advise people to stay indoors and stay safe amid the catastrophe
Frequent tornadoes and thunderstorms that kill people and destroy property have become a matter of grave concern every year. Scientists believe that the culprit here is climate change.

Why Is Climate Change Responsible For Tornado Outbreak?

Frequent tornadoes and thunderstorms that kill people and destroy property have become a matter of grave concern every year. Scientists believe that the culprit here is climate change.
Tornados are on the rise and scientists cannot explain why this is happening. Just this week, a cluster of at least 18 tornadoes struck the Southeast over two days.

Unexplainable Tornado Outbreak Are On The Rise

Tornados are on the rise and scientists cannot explain why this is happening. Just this week, a cluster of at least 18 tornadoes struck the Southeast over two days.
Climate change is affecting our planet in many ways. Climate change is said to be the culprit in increased tornado activity.

Climate Change Culprit In Increased Tornado Activity

Climate change is affecting our planet in many ways. Climate change is said to be the culprit in increased tornado activity.
Here's why the so-called 'skeptical environmentalist,' Dr. Bjorn Lomborg, appeared on CNN recently to decry the further condemnation of global warming for causing the extreme storms we've been experiencing as of late.

'Stop blaming global warming for tornadoes and hurricanes,' skeptical environmentalist says

Here's why the so-called 'skeptical environmentalist,' Dr. Bjorn Lomborg, appeared on CNN recently to decry the further condemnation of global warming for causing the extreme storms we've been experiencing as of late.

Video footage taken by a young man in a storm shelter while the recent Moore tornado passed by offers a unique glimpse of the fiercest of storms ... from the inside.

Here's what it looks like inside an EF5 tornado (Video)

Video footage taken by a young man in a storm shelter while the recent Moore tornado passed by offers a unique glimpse of the fiercest of storms ... from the inside.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

[New Feature] Android Google Chrome Adds an Automatic Dictionary : Here's How to Use it

Learn how to use Google's latest feature that gives automatic definition with a single tap.

SCIENCE

[VIDEO] Update: Tornado Touched Down at Sturgeon Lake, Canada Weather Agency Confirmed

Mike Smith captured a video of a suspected twister over Sturgeon Lake at around 3 pm of June 23.

GAMES

Super Smash Bros. Melee has a Revamped Multiplayer Mode Thanks to a Plug-in

Super Smash Bros. Melee didn't ship with online features-it released in 2001 exclusively for the GameCube. The Dolphin emulator changed that, allowing players to compete online in what is still considered the best competitive Smash game.

CULTURE

90 Day Fiance's Larissa Lima Furious After Barely Getting Any Screen Time On Latest Episode: Here's How She Retaliates

One of the stars of 90 Day Fiance, namely Larissa Lima, claims that she barely had any screen time on the most recent episode. Larissa demands more screen time if they want her to keep talking about the show online.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Andrew McMahon

Andrew McMahon Serenades a Patient Who Miraculously Recovered From a Coma After Listening to His Song

Inside a Tesla car

Germany Court Says Tesla's Use of 'Autopilot' is 'Misleading' as It Isn't What They Claimed It To Be

Elon Musk Confirms Plans to Make a 7 Seater Tesla Model Y: How Much Longer Do We Have to Wait?

Elon Musk Plans to Make a 7 Seater Tesla Model Y: Do You Have to Wait Until Next Year?

Aibo

At $2,900, Sony Aibo Robot Dog Can Do So Much More Than Just Greet You At The Door

EVOO EV-C-116-5

[Specs] Walmart's $140 Laptop Review: Here's Why You Shouldn't Buy

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP SCIENCE

[VIDEO] Update: Tornado Touched Down at Sturgeon Lake, Canada Weather Agency Confirmed

Real Time Analytics