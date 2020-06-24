2021 Volkswagen Arteon Review: Specs You Should Know [First Look of the Interior]

The German manufacturer released the Volkswagen Arteon back in 2017 and in 5 months, the new upgraded version of the car will be released.

The soon-to-arrive 2021 model also have a station wagon called the Shooting Brake, as well as an Arteon PHEV in its current lineup of Arteon vehicles. But it will only these will only be exclusive to Europe as Volkswagen stated it has no plans to bring them to the U.S. as it would be too costly.

This model may not be a high-volume car, but it is still an important part of its range saying that the company is still fully commited to manufacturing sedans.

"We've made it well clear, contrary to potentially some of our competitors, that we still want to be very well vested in the sedan segment," said Hein Schafer, Volkswagen's senior vice president of product marketing and strategy, in a call with Autoblog.

Driving the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon

In a review conducted by Kelley Blue Book, Andy Bornhop noted that the new model's powertrain and suspension hasn't changed while driving through the Los Padres National Forest as he also noted the vehicle buttoned-down in the corners, displayed well-damped body motions and showed excellent ride comfort.

The rider also liked the gearbox's traditional P-R-N-D-L shift gate, which wasn't confusing unlike shift gates thta use buttons.

During deceleration, the Arteon's throttle would blip automatically to smoothen the downshifts, and standard torque vectoring would help keep the Arteon on its intended line.

How Much Does the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon Cost?

Although no announcement has been made for the price, it is expected to be priced at $39,000 which includes a $1,020 destination charge. As for the 2020 VW Arteon SEL which has leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, and adaptive cruise control, is priced at roughly $40,000.

2021 Volkswagen Arteon Safety Technology

Here are some of the safety features and specs that Volkswagen has installed in the 2021 Arteon that will ensure the driver is safe and sound.

Travel Assist

This feature will be available on all the SEL models. This enables partly automated driving at speeds of up to 130 mph making driving in stop-and-go traffic much safer. Thanks to the updated version of the adaptive cruise control, Travel Assist can now adjust the vehicle's speed based on posted limits, bends in the road, and even intersections.

Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection

The Arteon will warn the driver and apply the brakes if necessary to prevent (or lessen the severity of) a potential accident.

Lane Assist

This system, standard on the SELs, uses cameras to track the lane markings and warn the driver if the Arteon is drifting out of its lane. At speeds over 40 mph, the system even makes slight steering corrections.

Check out the review below to know more about the new Arteon's specs, interior, and exterior

