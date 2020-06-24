Culture
WATCH! Videos of Alleged Israeli Air Raid Aftermath in Syrian Hama Province Circulates Online
Videos of what are believed to be footages of the aftermath of airstrikes in the Syrian province of Hama emerged on various social media platforms.
Local media reports that Israel has target various locations in Saburah and Salamiyah.
According to a military source, the contry's air defences were able to shoot down several "hostile targets with limited material damage."
