[VIDEO] Red Dead Redemption 2 Next DLC: Rockstar Games Fan Made Modded Saint Denis Version

Who doesn't love playing in a post-apocalyptic world? The Last of Us. Dying Light. Resident Evil. World War Z. And probably a bunch of other zombie games that go way back.

But did you know that the first Red Dead Redemption Game developed by Rockstar Games had a standalone expansion pack wherein you get to kill those undead freaks?

Undead Nightmare adds a non-canonical zombie horror-themed single-player campaign, two multiplayer modes, and cosmetic additions to the environments and characters of the open world Western action-adventure game. Like most zombie flicks or games, former outlaw John Marston sets to find a cure that infected his family. In this alternate timeline, you help reclaim back towns overrun by the undead and assist other non-playable characters with quests along the way.

Aside from the campaign mode, the DLC adds two multiplayer modes: Undead Overrun and Land Grab. The former is a horde mode in which up to four players cooperatively fight off waves of zombies while the latter lets players attempt to secure seven areas across the game's environment.

The expansion pack received generally favorable reviews at its release, and the retail disc sold two million copies by 2011. It was praised as a model for downloadable content and named among the best of the year, with top awards from the 2010 Spike Video Game Awards and Shacknews in this category. It is retrospectively considered to be among the best downloadable content packs on record.

Critics praised Undead Nightmare as a model for downloadable content especially in its balance of content and price. Microsoft added backward compatibility for the base game and its expansion on the company's Xbox One, the successor to the Xbox 360, in July 2016.

And now, thanks to a certain fan of the sequel, we can now imagine what Undead Nightmare 2 would have been like. No reports have been made by Rockstar Games to develop Undead Nightmare 2 in the second Red Dead Redemption.

Most of the updates Rockstar Games has done so far has been for Red Dead Online, the online multiplayer component of Red Dead Redemption 2 according to Screen Rant.

Fans of zombies and Rockstar Games have even begun a petition to develop Undead Nightmare 2.

A video of the fanmade, post-apocalyptic Saint Denis was created by and shared on the Red Dead Redemption subreddit by user MSlingerW.

This was modded Saint Denis was created using the RDR2 Map Editor mod by Lambdarevolution, which is required to run the modded map. The Post-Apocalyptic Saint Denis map mod itself is hosted on Nexusmods.

While the post-apocalyptic Saint Denis mod is still a work in progress, some of its already available features include a field hospital inside the tram station, shops featuring boarded up windows, a jungle area in and around the city's park, a post-apocalyptic camp, and other features that help make the area look more immersive including broken carts, coaches, dead bodies, and more. MSlingerW has said that they will continue to work on the map until it covers the entirety of Saint Denis.

