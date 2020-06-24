Tech
IPhone Anti-Tracking Tech in Upcoming iOS 14 Reportedly Reduces The Amount of Free Apps: Why is That?
Advertisers have claimed that Apple is making things difficult for app developers by implementing privacy-friendly controls towards targeted advertisements in the upcoming iOS 14.
The ad industry group called Network Advertising Initiative's chief executive Leigh Freund has stated that Apple's decision to protect its users' privacy will cause a drastic decrease in the amount of free App Store apps that get their income from ads.
Freund claimed that Apple is trying to forward their own financial motives, He alleges that Apple is trying to get apps to charge its users for the services they offer.
He also suggested that Apple's move was motivated by financial interests, saying the company would benefit if more apps ended up charging for their services.
Better Privacy For Apple's Customers
During Apple's WWDC 2020, the tech giant announced that the new iteration of the iPhone's operating system called iOS 14 will need the users to opt into whenever an app asks to use the identification number of the device.
The identification number is unique to each device and it is used across apps and websites to identify a particular iPhone, which is then used to deliver tailored adverts based on the data they have on the user.
Whenever an app is installed for the first time, the apps will ask for access to the user's identification number. This request is the same as when an app asks for access to photos, contacts, or location. The change will give iPhone users better control of the data they give out, which will affect companies that sell user data and other information that could be used to identify a user.
This privacy enhancement is a part of Apple's mission to give users better privacy if they choose to protect their data. Apple previously added algorithms that prevented tracking on Apple's web browser Safari.
Read More: WWDC 2020: Apple Plans To Upgrade Your AirPods By Making The Sound You Listen To Feel Cinematic
Apple Cares About User Privacy
Apple has made privacy a focus when they develop the devices they sell to its customers. The tech giant also said that apps that had advertisements need to tell users that they are tracking them if they want to be allowed to be on the App Store. However, Apple was working on a tool that developers could use to target ads to a user without any identifying information required.
This decision that Apple made to have apps get the consent of users to track them is one step to the company's process to give users better privacy in the services they provide. Apple has been trying to proceed with its mission for multiple years.
There are many privacy features that Apple has introduced. One of the features is to have your location be an approximate one instead of a precise one. Another feature is to have Safari give you a privacy report of a website you visit while using the web browser.
Read More: [WWDC 2020 Highlights] Apple Is Changing Its App Store Guidelines To Make App Developers Happy
Related Articles
[Warning] Apple MacBook Air is Overheating! What Went Wrong?
The new Apple MacBook Air is getting a lot of complaints about its overheating problem. Why on earth would Apple do this?
WWDC 2020: Apple Plans To Upgrade Your AirPods By Making The Sound You Listen To Feel Cinematic
Apple has many upgrades in store for the AirPods Pro, but what exactly are the upgrades that are planned? Here's what's coming to your AirPods.
WWDC 2020: How To Check If Your Apple Device Is Compatible With macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, And watchOS 7
macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, as well as watchOS 7 were announced at WWDC 2020, but are your current Apple devices compatible with these updates? Find out here.
Apple Is Changing Its App Store Guidelines To Make App Developers Happy
After an outcry from Apple app developers, the tech giant seems to be making changes to cater to their wishes.
Attention! Rockstar Games is Now in Trouble as Apple Starts to Remove Unlicensed Games in China
It's time to say goodbye to a few of your favorite games on the App Store.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
IPhone Anti-Tracking Tech in Upcoming iOS 14 Reportedly Reduces The Amount of Free Apps: Why is That?
Apple's iPhone will receive anti-tracking technology when its latest iOS14 software update comes out. This technology will allegedly make free apps reduce in number on the App Store. But why is that?
SCIENCE
Look! Hubble Captured Magnificent Images of Butterfly-Shaped Planetary Nebulas
The Hubble Space Telescope just celebrated its 30th year of revealing stunning scenes and mind-blowing photography from space. And NASA just released more images from Hubble of two young planetary nebulas, which are expanding shells of gas created by dying stars shedding their outer layers.
GAMES
Cyberpunk 2077 Leaked Picture From Press Event Hints It Will Support Virtual Reality
A picture taken during a press event for Cyberpunk 2077 shows something that suggests that virtual reality will be supported despite previous claims from the developers.