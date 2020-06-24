Culture

WATCH! Impressive WestJet Staff Flash Mob Dance Party Over an Empty Airport

By Staff Reporter , Jun 24, 2020 08:22 PM EDT
<br /> A video on Youtube showed a bunch of WestJet staff bursting into an impromptu coordinated dance number as they took over an empty airport (Photo : Screenshot from Youtube video)

A video on Youtube showed a bunch of WestJet staff bursting into an impromptu coordinated dance number as they took over an empty airport.

The music video featuring Meghan Trainor's Me Too merges scenes taken from both the inside of the airport and outside by the runway.

The video was uploaded on June 20 with all the staff observing proper social distance.

