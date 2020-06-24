WATCH! Impressive WestJet Staff Flash Mob Dance Party Over an Empty Airport

A video on Youtube showed a bunch of WestJet staff bursting into an impromptu coordinated dance number as they took over an empty airport.

The music video featuring Meghan Trainor's Me Too merges scenes taken from both the inside of the airport and outside by the runway.

The video was uploaded on June 20 with all the staff observing proper social distance.

