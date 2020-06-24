Diablo 3 Reveals Season 21 Start Date: 4 Things Players Can Expect and Tips to Level Up Fast

Fans of Diablo 3, the wait is finally over! The 21st season will begin on July 3 after the next update patch that was just released.

Check out what's in store for the players on the upcoming season below thanks to the official news page of Diablo 3.

New Season Theme

Players must now overcome the Trials of Tempest with the aid of Sanctuary's forces. It is in this time that your characyer will have the ability to channel the elements to your advantage which will rain down destruction unto your opponents every 90 seconds. Players can:

Rain meteors from the skies around you.

Breathe lightning.

Summon a wall of flame.

Release twisters of pure energy.

Crush your foes under the weight of rolling snowballs.

Seasonal Cosmetic Rewards

Awards that were originally available from Season 9 will make its return to the Season Journey. This will be a sigh of relief to the players as they will be receiving the Stupendous Contraption pet and the Industrial Portrait Frame if they manage to complete the Season journey.

Aside from the Chest and Gloves slots of the exclusive Conqueror Set, you'll also have the chance to earn the Pandemonium portraits and the cute and craggly Rocky pet.

Read Also: Blizzard's Diablo 4 To Welcome Gamers to A Brand-New World Filled With Grim and Hellish Creatures When It Finally Releases Worldwide

Season Journey Rewards

Slaying demons is part of the journey. By the time you've reached Conqueror after completing the Season Journey, players will be able to earn up to a maximum of 5 extra slash tabs. But for some of the items and skill sets, the requirements needed to get them will prove to be a little bit tricky. Here are the rewards you can earn if you meet the following conditions:

Guardian of Sanctuary: Finish a level 70 Nephalem Rift on Torment XIII difficulty within 5 minutes.

Gem of My Life: Level three Legendary Gems to level 55.

All I Do is Win: Complete 2 Conquests this Season.

Lose Yourself: Kill the Skeleton King at level 70 in under 30 seconds on Torment XIII difficulty.

Money Ain't a Thang: Slay Greed on Torment XIII difficulty. Treasure Goblins outside of Nephalem Rifts will sometimes open portals to Greed's domain, The Vault.

Take U There: Reach Greater Rift Level 60 Solo. Greater Rift keystones can be obtained from any Nephalem Rift guardian.

Power Amplification: Use Kanai's Cube to augment an Ancient Legendary item with a level 50+ gem.

Cubic Reconfiguration: Use Kanai's Cube to reforge a Legendary item.

Seasonal Conquests

Here are just some of the challenges that Diablo 3 players will have to face:

Sprinter/Speed Racer Challenge. Players will be tested to complete the entire Diablo III campaign from Act I to Act V at level 70 in under 1 hour!

The Avarice/Avaritia Challenge. Players must try and complete a 50 million gold streak outside of The Vault or its Inner Sanctum.

Thrill/Superhuman. Players must complete a Greater Rift level 45 and without any Set items equipped solo.

Check out the best way to level up in the new season in the video below.

Read Also: Diablo 3: Rise Of The Necromancer DLC Now Available; Full Patch Notes Revealed

TAG Diablo 3

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.