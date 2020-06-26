[Review] Dr Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch: Here's What Gamers Are Saying So Far

Are you looking to train your mind with games that involve memory, numeracy, and literacy skllls? If you are, then Dr Kawashimas Brain Training is the video game for you.

It's a game for the Nintendo Switch that is designed to get you to work your brain out, and it does its job perfectly.

What Is Dr Kawashima's Brain Training?

The original version of the game was released on the handheld console, the Nintendo DS, in 2006. This new version is a complete upgrade for the Nintendo Switch, which came out in January this year. It will offer classic exercises from the original version as well as new exercises that will both all train your mind and keep it active.

US RELEASE: The game will cost you around $25, and you can't purchase it from the US E-Shop. It will feature a series of exercises that you have to perform daily that will challenge your self-control, short-term memory, and information processing speed. Once you finish the exercises for the day, it will calculate your brain age.

There is also a multiplayer component where you can challenge your family and friends while you use one Joy-Con each. Additionally, if you have connection to the Internet and you're subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online, then you can share the results of your training and you can compete with your friends to see who's got the better brain.

There are multiple play styles that you can use when playing Dr Kawashima's Brain Training, which will let you enjoy this classic brain training game in entirely fresh ways.

The play styles you can use include having your Nintendo Switch console vertically in one of your hands and if you bought the physical copy of the game, you can use the included stylus as well as your finger. You can even use the IR motion camera of the right Joy-Con.

Review: What Do People Say About The Game?

A shopper from Amazon who bought the game so they could cure their quarantine lockdown boredom said, "This is really good for keeping your brain thinking every day and to build up the connections between your neurons."

A Reddit user that goes by the name DrunkenMidgetSlayer said, "I am enjoying it pretty much thus far, with a daily training of 15-30 minutes. The mini games you can play with the right Joy-con are a nice touch and it looks overall good. I hope they will release more content in the future in the form of more mini games."

Many people who bought the game have claimed that your are limited with how many exercises you can do if you're an owner of a Switch Lite. The reason why is that there are exercises that need a pair of Joy-Cons, but the Switch Lite doesn't have detachable Joy-Cons.

Nintendo has stated that you can still buy the Joy-Cons separately, then connect them to your Switch Lite. This approach is somewhat disappointing to many players, however.

There are still Switch Lite owners that are enjoying their time with the game, though. Since they can still play the majority of exercises in the game without needing to have Joy-Cons.

